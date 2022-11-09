We at the Providence Noise Project greatly appreciated the op-ed by Juliet Fang ’26, “We need to reduce noise pollution,” which we thought did an excellent job covering the sources and detrimental impacts of excessive noise in Providence and elsewhere. Unnecessary and unhealthy noise has been a significant public health issue in the city for far too long. Despite eight years in office, the current mayoral administration has not done enough to address noise, as evidenced by ongoing resident complaints and calls for ameliorative action.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO