Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records

WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

High-ranking Providence Police Department official announces retirement

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — One of Providence’s finest is hanging up his badge. Thirty-five-year Providence Police Department veteran Thomas Verdi will retire November 19th. Commander Verdi spent most of his adult life as a Providence police officer. During his tenure with the department, some of his most notable accomplishments include being selected as a 2017 recipient of the Justice Assistance’s Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award, responding to the 9-11 terror attacks, and being a strong proponent of bringing family services and clinical social workers to the Providence Police Department.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Mayor-elect Joe Polisena Jr.

The mayor doesn’t like to cry in front of a crowd. Joseph M. Polisena is more likely to drop F-bombs than drip tears on the lectern. Tuesday evening, General Election night, was different. This election was personal; it was blood; it was family. As soon as the polls closed,...
JOHNSTON, RI
whdh.com

Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems

It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Brown Daily Herald

Letter: Noise enforcement can take many forms

We at the Providence Noise Project greatly appreciated the op-ed by Juliet Fang ’26, “We need to reduce noise pollution,” which we thought did an excellent job covering the sources and detrimental impacts of excessive noise in Providence and elsewhere. Unnecessary and unhealthy noise has been a significant public health issue in the city for far too long. Despite eight years in office, the current mayoral administration has not done enough to address noise, as evidenced by ongoing resident complaints and calls for ameliorative action.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Editorial: Antisemitism has no place on College Hill

A week and half ago, an obscene antisemitic note was discovered at Brown RISD Hillel, a center of Jewish life on College Hill. In the wake of this horrific attack, we stand in solidarity with Brown’s Jewish community. Antisemitism has no place here, or anywhere. This should be self-evident,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

