Lane Kiffin’s 12 finest (and funniest) Alabama football moments
Lane Kiffin never disappoints. Whether he’s calling touchdown bombs that cripple defenses or trolling opposing head coaches on Twitter, he gives the college football world so much while we give so little in return. Before he ever set foot in Tuscaloosa, Kiffin was a character, and his tenure under...
The Ole Miss Report: Alabama on bouncing back, Lane Kiffin talks Nick Saban
Alabama could use a win. With its College Football Playoff chances on life support, the Crimson Tide is playing to avoid a historic three-loss campaign under head coach Nick Saban. To do so, it’ll have to beat a familiar face. Lane Kiffin has guided Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern...
Alabama ‘bowling ball’ records old school stat line
The stat line was straight out of a fullback hall of fame. Viewed without context, it might look like Roydell Williams had a mediocre night in Tiger Stadium. Behold: 7 carries for 11 yards comes to an average of 1.6 a pop. Look closer and you see Alabama might have...
Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game
Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn
One of college football's best rivalries is set to be renewed soon. The Iron Bowl, which consists of Alabama playing Auburn, is set to be played on Nov. 26 down in Tuscaloosa. Usually, it's one of the games of the year, but this year's version is shaping up to be a complete dud.
What Nick Saban has said about how modern players have changed, how to coach them
When dissecting what led to Alabama’s season-altering two losses this season, much of the focus has been on the mental. That follows a theme of the season, where the word “anxiety” has been used on multiple occasions. Saban thought backup quarterback Jalen Milroe played with “a lot...
ESPN
Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
With Lane Kiffin lurking, will Alabama play like two-loss teams Nick Saban once feared?
Lane Kiffin has been defending the honor of Nick Saban and his dynasty lately, calling Saban his “good buddy” and talk of Alabama’s downfall “ridiculous.”. But let’s not confuse that goodwill for a coach who isn’t savoring the opportunity this Saturday to become the latest Saban assistant to beat the former boss.
What Alabama expects in Game 2 and an area for improvement
Alabama’s coming off a win that can be described in a few ways. Beating Longwood, an NCAA tournament team last year, with a 75-54 final was probably reassuring for fans who saw last season slide right into the ocean. This was almost a completely rebuilt Crimson Tide roster that...
Talk of Alabama dynasty’s death is ‘ridiculous,’ Lane Kiffin said
Lane Kiffin’s been around the block a time or two so this week’s narrative didn’t catch him by surprise. The whole death of a dynasty storyline after Alabama’s second loss in three games comes as his Ole Miss team readies to welcome the Crimson Tide to Oxford.
Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations
The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
Nick Saban backs coordinators: ‘I think people look for somebody to hate’
Alabama coach Nick Saban gave a vote of confidence to his coordinators in an ESPN interview published Thursday evening. The outlet reported, “Saban insists he’s happy with the work they’ve done,” then offered a quote from Saban supporting that assertion. “I’m not blaming anybody else in...
Alabama drops in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama has mathematical hope left of making the College Football Playoff, but it would need to follow an incredibly narrow path of qualifying for the SEC championship game and then winning it. That means for now, Tide fans’ Tuesday evenings have been freed up and there is not much to...
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
zagsblog.com
Top-50 recruit Kaden Cooper set to announce commitment Saturday between Alabama and Oklahoma
Kaden Cooper, the No. 41 recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, will announce his college decision Saturday at 2 P.M. The 6-foot-5 four-star small forward is expected to choose between Alabama and Oklahoma although Kansas, LSU, and Gonzaga are all in the mix. Cooper, an Oklahoma native,...
Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?
Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class
College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
Paul Finebaum contends Lane Kiffin’s plea to stop ‘GOAT fuel’ irritates Nick Saban and is by design
What’s the opposite of #RATpoison 🐀☠️ according to #LaneKiffin? #GOATfuel 🐐⛽ 🤣 #nicksaban #THEGOAT #rolltide #fyp #alabama #olemiss #secfootball. Sure, Lane Kiffin gets a ton of credit for coining the latest buzz word in college football, GOAT fuel. But it was Paul Finebaum...
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
