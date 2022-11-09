Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
newportthisweek.com
Out With the Old Rogers
The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
Turnto10.com
Officials to stock Rhode Island ponds with trout, salmon for Veterans Day
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will be stocking select ponds across the state with trout and salmon ahead of Veterans Day. The stocking operation will go from Wednesday to Friday. “Stocking fish in popular waterbodies is a gesture by which DEM honors Rhode Island veterans for their service,...
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
Uprise RI
Rhode Island workers are worth less than those from Massachusetts, say state elected leaders
On May 20, 2021, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee signed legislation that will increase the state’s minimum wage, for non-tipped workers at least, to $15 by 2025. The legislation (H5130A / S0001aa) established a schedule of increases:. $12.25 on January 1, 2022;. $13 on January 1, 2023;. $14 on...
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Pro Soccer group teases 'big news' for Monday
(WJAR) — The organization bringing a soccer team to Rhode Island is teasing that it will reveal some “big news” on Monday. In a very short teaser video released on Twitter on Thursday, Rhode Island Pro Soccer highlights the date 11.14.22. In a subsequent tweet, the organization...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit
Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
Cicilline celebrates opening of new cocktail bar in Providence
Clementine is the brainchild of Rep. David Cicilline.
Rhode Island pediatric beds are 100% full amid surge in respiratory viruses
Every one of Rhode Island’s pediatric hospital beds was full on Sunday and Monday, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Rhode Island is among the states most severely affected by the aggressive, nationwide surge of pediatric respiratory infections. As...
Turnto10.com
Minor earthquake in Nantucket part of a string of recent minor quakes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Did you feel it? A magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook just north of Nantucket Saturday afternoon, and some on the island did report feeling it. It struck at a depth of 6.7 miles. Weak earthquakes do strike Southern New England from time to time. Just two...
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
tinyhousetalk.com
Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home
We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
johnstonsunrise.net
Her incredible journey
Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
25 RI communities approve cannabis retail sales
Residents in 31 cities and towns voted Tuesday if cannabis businesses should be allowed to open in the community where they live.
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
Valley Breeze
Lombardi: New playground, opening soon, will put us on the map
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s new ADA-accessible playground, arguably set to be the best in the state, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, will “put us on the map” for families across Rhode Island. The new $500,000 playground at 7 June St. “is looking really good” as crews...
Comments / 0