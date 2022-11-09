ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
newportthisweek.com

Out With the Old Rogers

The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts

Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Pro Soccer group teases 'big news' for Monday

(WJAR) — The organization bringing a soccer team to Rhode Island is teasing that it will reveal some “big news” on Monday. In a very short teaser video released on Twitter on Thursday, Rhode Island Pro Soccer highlights the date 11.14.22. In a subsequent tweet, the organization...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit

Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
tinyhousetalk.com

Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home

We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
OREGON STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Her incredible journey

Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy