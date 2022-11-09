ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

The Spun

Look: Photo Of 'Worst Seat' In College Football Is Going Viral

If college football fans are interested in checking out a Western Michigan game at Waldo Stadium, they'll want to avoid one particular seat. The Twitter account "CFBcampustour" revealed the worst seat at Waldo Stadium. It's a pretty brutal view. There's a brick wall that obstructs your view in Row 21...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Lawton, Lumen Christi prepare for rematch in regional

A year ago, it was the Division 7 semifinal which brought Lumen Christi and Lawton together. Ultimately that came down to a single point, a Lawton win which sent the Blue Devils to Ford Field. This year, they are back together, this time with a regional title at stake.
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

What’s next for Hope College’s defending national champion basketball team

Hope College’s women’s basketball team has never had a losing season under head coach Brian Morehouse. It’s a fact becomes even more impressive when considering this weekend’s season-opening Hope Tip-Off Tournament at DeVos Fieldhouse marks the start of Morehouse’s 27th season at the program’s helm. Hope hasn’t lost more than five games in a season in any of the past 23 years and has gone a combined 77-1 over the past three seasons.
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Committee recommends renaming Portage’s McCamley Field to honor famed football coach

PORTAGE, MI -- Portage Central High School’s football field may soon take on a new name. A committee considering policies around the naming and renaming of facilities will recommend the field be renamed McCamley-Knight Field in honor of Bob Knight, who served as head coach of Portage Central’s football team for 34 years, according to a press release from Portage Public Schools.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia

SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
WESTPHALIA, MI
WNDU

Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
GOSHEN, IN
MLive.com

Grand Rapids area regional volleyball scores, photos: 3 teams win titles

The Rockford, Forest Hills Northern and West Catholic volleyball teams captured regional championships Tuesday night. All three teams have advanced to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal round with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Check out scores from Thursday’s action along with what’s next for the regional champs.
ROCKFORD, MI
beerconnoisseur.com

New Holland Brewing Co. Announces Battle Creek Brewpub Opening

New Holland Brewing Co. in Holland, Michigan has announced that its Battle Creek location is now open. Full details are below. Holland, Mich. — New Holland Brewing Co. is set to open an all-new brewpub, micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery in Battle Creek, Michigan in Spring 2023. This long-anticipated brewpub will feature a collection of menu items from the brewery's existing restaurant locations, small-batch releases of beers and spirits crafted on-site and much more.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

