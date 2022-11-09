Read full article on original website
Dwayne Stephens picks up first head coaching win in WMU rout over Goshen
KALAMAZOO, MI – After spending 19 seasons as an assistant at Michigan State, Dwayne Stephens has been part of 477 winning locker rooms, but Thursday’s held a special significance for the first-year Western Michigan coach. Stephens picked up his first win as a head coach with the Broncos’...
WMU football sees bowl hopes slip away in last-minute loss to Northern Illinois
KALAMAZOO, MI – After being bottled up for much of the first 56 minutes, Northern Illinois’ offense got a jolt of energy from back-up quarterback Justin Lynch, who led the Huskies a 73-yard game-winning touchdown drive in Wednesday’s 24-21 win over Western Michigan in front of 8,772 fans at Waldo Stadium.
Look: Photo Of 'Worst Seat' In College Football Is Going Viral
If college football fans are interested in checking out a Western Michigan game at Waldo Stadium, they'll want to avoid one particular seat. The Twitter account "CFBcampustour" revealed the worst seat at Waldo Stadium. It's a pretty brutal view. There's a brick wall that obstructs your view in Row 21...
MLive Muskegon football previews and predictions for regional finals
MUSKEGON – It was a quiet November last season as we didn’t have any regional champions from the Muskegon area. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lawton, Lumen Christi prepare for rematch in regional
A year ago, it was the Division 7 semifinal which brought Lumen Christi and Lawton together. Ultimately that came down to a single point, a Lawton win which sent the Blue Devils to Ford Field. This year, they are back together, this time with a regional title at stake.
What’s next for Hope College’s defending national champion basketball team
Hope College’s women’s basketball team has never had a losing season under head coach Brian Morehouse. It’s a fact becomes even more impressive when considering this weekend’s season-opening Hope Tip-Off Tournament at DeVos Fieldhouse marks the start of Morehouse’s 27th season at the program’s helm. Hope hasn’t lost more than five games in a season in any of the past 23 years and has gone a combined 77-1 over the past three seasons.
Kalamazoo-area Round 3 football playoff picks: Regional titles, state finals berth at stake
KALAMAZOO, MI - Regional championship trophies and a state championship game berths are on the line this weekend, as four Kalamazoo-area football teams take the field for Round 3 of the high school football playoffs. Lawton and White Pigeon both hoisted 11-player regional championship trophies last week, while Martin and...
Who’s moving on? Predictions for Grand Rapids regional football games
The state semifinals are now within reach for six Grand Rapids area football teams. The regional round has arrived, and a victory will send you to the Final Four.
Committee recommends renaming Portage’s McCamley Field to honor famed football coach
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage Central High School’s football field may soon take on a new name. A committee considering policies around the naming and renaming of facilities will recommend the field be renamed McCamley-Knight Field in honor of Bob Knight, who served as head coach of Portage Central’s football team for 34 years, according to a press release from Portage Public Schools.
Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia
SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
East Grand Rapids guard signs with Michigan, joins sisters at Division I level
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – Macy Brown’s parents needed about a second or less to respond when asked if days like Thursday ever get old. “No,” Noelle and Spencer Brown laughed.
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
Grand Rapids area regional volleyball scores, photos: 3 teams win titles
The Rockford, Forest Hills Northern and West Catholic volleyball teams captured regional championships Tuesday night. All three teams have advanced to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal round with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Check out scores from Thursday’s action along with what’s next for the regional champs.
No regrets for White Pigeon volleyball senior sidelined with third ACL tear
WHITE PIGEON, MI – Waves of emotion flooded Jaylee McBride, as she watched her White Pigeon volleyball teammates take the court for a final time during last week’s district quarterfinal matchup with Constantine. Sidelined with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, it was an unceremonious end for the senior...
Grand Rapids volleyball scores: Regional finals next for Tuesday’s winners
Six Grand Rapids area volleyball teams have advanced in the state tournament. Check out who won regional semifinal matches Tuesday night and what’s next.
This Michigan City Was Named Best Beer City in America
When it comes to the best breweries, brewpubs, and beer festivals across the country there is only one city that is truly the best of the best. That city is of course right here in the great state of Michigan. Grand Rapids, Michigan has been named "Beer City USA."...again. Grand...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Kalamazoo County’s blue wave, and 5 other takeaways from 2022 election results
At least in Kalamazoo County, Tuesday’s election resulted in a big blue wave. In statewide races, county voters threw their collective weight behind Democrats across the board -- from governor, secretary of state and attorney general, to the State Board of Education and university boards, to the state Supreme Court candidates nominated by the Michigan Democratic Party.
New Holland Brewing Co. Announces Battle Creek Brewpub Opening
New Holland Brewing Co. in Holland, Michigan has announced that its Battle Creek location is now open. Full details are below. Holland, Mich. — New Holland Brewing Co. is set to open an all-new brewpub, micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery in Battle Creek, Michigan in Spring 2023. This long-anticipated brewpub will feature a collection of menu items from the brewery's existing restaurant locations, small-batch releases of beers and spirits crafted on-site and much more.
