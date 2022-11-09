ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair asked if committee considered weather of Ohio State-Northwestern game

College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan has been making the rounds to explain the latest CFP rankings. Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the 2nd edition of the 2022 CFP rankings, even after a sloppy Week 10 showing at Northwestern. The Buckeyes and Wildcats dealt with 40+ MPH wind gusts and rainy conditions, which undoubtedly hindered the offensive showing.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Ohio State remain only 2 teams in FBS within top 10 of 2 key categories

As the end of the season comes into view, there’s one big question looming over the B1G. Who will take home the championship trophy?. It appears that question and others will be answered as Ohio State and Michigan face each other in 2 weeks. In a battle of elite programs, the Wolverines and Buckeyes will battle it out for the B1G and a probable playoff berth. According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Ohio State has an 87% shot of reaching the playoffs, while Michigan has a 65% shot. Both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are amongst the teams with the highest odds of reaching the CFP, behind only Georgia with a 92% probability.
COLUMBUS, OH

