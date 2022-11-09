Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair asked if committee considered weather of Ohio State-Northwestern game
College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan has been making the rounds to explain the latest CFP rankings. Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the 2nd edition of the 2022 CFP rankings, even after a sloppy Week 10 showing at Northwestern. The Buckeyes and Wildcats dealt with 40+ MPH wind gusts and rainy conditions, which undoubtedly hindered the offensive showing.
College Football Playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan discusses placing Ohio State ahead of Michigan
Michigan Wolverines football made the leap from No. 5 to No. 3 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings following Week 10. The Maize and Blue are behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State, which they play to conclude the regular season Nov. 26. Ohio State was considered...
Can Ohio State football beat Michigan twice? The Buckeyes may need to for national title
Gene Smith has said he's open for Ohio State to face rival Michigan two straight weeks on the football field. Once USC and UCLA join the Big Ten in 2024, the Ohio State athletic director said he's in favor of eliminating East and West divisions in the conference, bringing the possibility of a rematch between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.
Rating playoff contenders controlling their destinies, from Ohio State and Michigan, to Oregon and LSU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at destiny after the release of the second playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Which teams truly are in a situation of making the playoff if they win out, and why are there so...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Buckeyes fine in CFP, CJ competitive for Heisman, but each could use a few style points
Another week of CFP rankings and another week where Ohio State is sitting pretty. Predictably, Georgia, by knocking off previously No. 1 Tennessee, jumped the Buckeyes into the No. 1 spot. But Ohio State is sitting pretty at 2nd and Michigan is 3rd, with Tennessee falling to 5th. For Ohio...
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over Northwestern
Through rainy and windy conditions No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) defeated Northwestern (1-8) Saturday to remain undefeated on the year. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team played Northwestern Saturday in suboptimal weather conditions and came out with a 21-7 win.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan, Ohio State remain only 2 teams in FBS within top 10 of 2 key categories
As the end of the season comes into view, there’s one big question looming over the B1G. Who will take home the championship trophy?. It appears that question and others will be answered as Ohio State and Michigan face each other in 2 weeks. In a battle of elite programs, the Wolverines and Buckeyes will battle it out for the B1G and a probable playoff berth. According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Ohio State has an 87% shot of reaching the playoffs, while Michigan has a 65% shot. Both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are amongst the teams with the highest odds of reaching the CFP, behind only Georgia with a 92% probability.
Comments / 0