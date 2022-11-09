As the end of the season comes into view, there’s one big question looming over the B1G. Who will take home the championship trophy?. It appears that question and others will be answered as Ohio State and Michigan face each other in 2 weeks. In a battle of elite programs, the Wolverines and Buckeyes will battle it out for the B1G and a probable playoff berth. According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Ohio State has an 87% shot of reaching the playoffs, while Michigan has a 65% shot. Both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are amongst the teams with the highest odds of reaching the CFP, behind only Georgia with a 92% probability.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO