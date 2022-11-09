Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou
Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
Vol great Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball stadium renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee baseball program has received a $1 million contribution from Vol for Life and Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton and his wife, Christy.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel destroyed a silly sports cliché this week
Tennessee Vols fans heard enough clichés (which were often used as excuses) for a lifetime during Butch Jones’ five years in Knoxville. From “brick by brick” to “five-star hearts”, there was never a shortage of corny phrases and clichés from Jones. Fortunately for...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
wvlt.tv
No. 5 Lady Vols beat UMass 74-65 in home opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior forward Rickea Jackson posted 24 points and 11 rebounds to fuel No. 5/4 Tennessee to a 74-65 victory against reigning A-10 champion UMass at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. The Detroit, Michigan native went off in the second half, scoring 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting...
Tennessee Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if Vols Beat Missouri This Week Only
Tennessee gets a shot at a well-earned bounce-back victory against Missouri this week after falling to Georgia. You can win BIG while the Vols take their frustration out on their overmatched foe thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Tennessee fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if the Vols beat Missouri! Here’s how it works and what you need to do:
wvlt.tv
Basketball Vols sign highly touted 2023 class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed four dynamic players to its men’s basketball signing class Wednesday, Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes announced. Made up of guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips, Tennessee currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
WBIR
East Tennessee standouts commit on National Signing Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Student-athletes around East Tennessee signed their national letters of intent today as their high schools held ceremonies to honor the local standouts. Knox Catholic, Farragut and Maryville were among some of the high schools to showcase their athletes on Fall Signing Day. Knox Catholic stars Daniel...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee AD believes Vols will be in top 4 on Tuesday
Tennessee athletic director Danny White believes his team will be in the College Football Playoff top 4 on Tuesday night. Despite Tennessee’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, White believes that the Vols should be top 4 based on the ratings criteria used last week. Tennessee’s 27-13 loss against Georgia...
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day
The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky
Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
wvlt.tv
No. 5 Lady Vols upset in season opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This was not the start head coach Kellie Harper envisioned for her No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols. Tennessee traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday night to open the new season against the No. 14 Buckeyes. Ohio State gave the Tennessee team all it could handle. The Lady...
wvlt.tv
FANalysis | Vols, fan base look to rebound from season's first loss
We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks. No. 11 Vols open season with 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech. Tennessee basketball struggled offensively in the first half but used a suffocating defense to keep the lead. Lady Vols set to tipoff the 2022-23 season. Updated:...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
wvlt.tv
KCHS standout joins Vitello’s Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball standout Daniel Parris was one of seven KCHS student-athletes to sign letters of intent Wednesday morning. Parris is an outstanding ball player who can both pitch and hit. Will he do both at Tennessee? He says that’s not out of the question. The following...
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weather is cooling down now, a summer study revealed how much Knoxville can heat up. After months of work, the “Heat Watch” results are in, and now the focus on what needs to be done to protect the health of people in certain parts of town.
