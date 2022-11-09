ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia positioned to dominate the next 10 years, Paul Finebaum says

With the College Football Playoff field expected to expand in a few years, the landscape of the sport could see drastic changes in terms of which schools dominate the next 10 years. SEC host Paul Finebaum said Georgia will win the most national championships in the coming decade, comparing the Bulldogs to college football's standard-bearer over the last-decade plus: Alabama.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to historic College Football Playoff rankings

Week 10 was a wild one in college football, with a number of big upsets and huge shifts at the top of the sport’s landscape. The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday night, and two notable teams missing from the top of the rankings marked a first in the history of the CFP.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: No. 4 TCU controls its destiny

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Tennessee, which was No. 1 last week before being dismantled by Georgia on Saturday, dropped to No. 5.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE

