Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
HS Football: Here’s a list of Middle Georgia’s playoff teams and their games this week
The playoff field is set for high school football, and Middle Georgia has lots of teams in the running. Here’s more.
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
247Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia positioned to dominate the next 10 years, Paul Finebaum says
With the College Football Playoff field expected to expand in a few years, the landscape of the sport could see drastic changes in terms of which schools dominate the next 10 years. SEC host Paul Finebaum said Georgia will win the most national championships in the coming decade, comparing the Bulldogs to college football's standard-bearer over the last-decade plus: Alabama.
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
USC remains behind Oregon in College Football Playoff rankings
The USC Trojans checked in at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Trojans maintained a spot in the top 10 after barely beating Cal in Week 10 of the 2022 season. The big news for USC is that Alabama and Clemson were removed from the Trojans’...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to historic College Football Playoff rankings
Week 10 was a wild one in college football, with a number of big upsets and huge shifts at the top of the sport’s landscape. The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday night, and two notable teams missing from the top of the rankings marked a first in the history of the CFP.
Georgia vs Mississippi State: 5 reasons why UGA wins
Georgia football (9-0) will take its new No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking to Starkville for a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3) on Saturday. UGA is rolling off of five-straight SEC wins capped off with a 27-13 beat down on formerly No. 1. a week ago. MSU is...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: No. 4 TCU controls its destiny
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Tennessee, which was No. 1 last week before being dismantled by Georgia on Saturday, dropped to No. 5.
Eater
Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
