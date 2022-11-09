Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool weather this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is going to see cool air linger for the rest of the week and part of the weekend thanks to a cold front that arrived Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s before warming to seasonal conditions Sunday.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Warm and breezy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Hump day!. Expect another day like yesterday with a high of 79 degrees!☀️ However expect some breezy conditions today. Last day of this above average weather so make sure to enjoy it!. Cold front moves in on Thursday...
KVIA
StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy, Wednesday
Good morning! Windy conditions are expected today as the next weather system approaches the area. Winds will peak between 30 to 35 mph for the El Paso, Las Cruces area, with temperatures running above average. Light showers are possible in the Gila region in the late afternoon hours as a...
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Bryan Cleavenger! Check out this shot of the beautiful sunrise taken from West El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
El Paso News
Roxy’s Election Day Forecast: Warmest day this week!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday and Happy Election day!🗳. Slow warming trend continues so expect another day like yesterday with a high of 79 degrees!☀️ It is going to be our warmest day this week so don’t forget to head out and vote!🗳
A Bad Winter Storm Stranded Metallica Fans In Las Cruces – Part 2
I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
What You Can Expect at El Paso’s Newest 99 Cents Store
In case you missed it, Silva's Super Market closed down back in 2019 after 101 years in business. Now that a few years have passed, a new store has finally opened up in the former super market- the 99 Store is officially open for business!. The grand opening looked like...
Ring In the Holidays! Schedule Set for 2022 El Paso Winterfest Opening Day Lights Parade, Tree Lighting
“Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus…” The schedule of events is set for one of El Paso’s most celebrated Christmas-time traditions. The Lights Parade and the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony return November 19. Downtown will again play host to a full day of holiday entertainment...
Instagram Posts by El Pasoans That Helped Me Get Through the Week
I have come to appreciate doom scrolling as I get older. Spending any extra time on social media outside of work is actually exhausting to me. Yet, it is all I have as a mom with an infant. I use it to decompress after a day of work or motherhood...
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
KVIA
El Paso police investigate shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a shooting. The address is listed as the 8600 block of Robert Dr. in northeast El Paso. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA...
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup
Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
You Better Watch Out: Krampus Fest is Coming to El Paso
You better not pout and you better not cry because something more terrifying than Santa Claus is coming to town. I'm super excited to share with you that Kaleidoscope Art Market is hosting their 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art Show and Market on December 3. 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art...
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
enchantingtexas.com
14 Best Things to do for Christmas in El Paso, Texas
El Paso may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of Christmas…. …but this Texan border town is actually a great place to spend the holidays!. Situated on the Rio Grande, El Paso enjoys more than 300 days of sunshine each year. The weather is...
Places You Can Order a Full Thanksgiving Meal in El Paso
It's that time of year again- time to get the turkey ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over!. I am one of those people who loves Thanksgiving food; the turkey, the stuffing and the cranberry sauce, I love it all. However, I sometimes do dread all...
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
