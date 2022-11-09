I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO