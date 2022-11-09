ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool weather this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is going to see cool air linger for the rest of the week and part of the weekend thanks to a cold front that arrived Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s before warming to seasonal conditions Sunday.
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Warm and breezy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Hump day!. Expect another day like yesterday with a high of 79 degrees!☀️ However expect some breezy conditions today. Last day of this above average weather so make sure to enjoy it!. Cold front moves in on Thursday...
StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy, Wednesday

Good morning! Windy conditions are expected today as the next weather system approaches the area. Winds will peak between 30 to 35 mph for the El Paso, Las Cruces area, with temperatures running above average. Light showers are possible in the Gila region in the late afternoon hours as a...
Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Bryan Cleavenger! Check out this shot of the beautiful sunrise taken from West El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
Roxy’s Election Day Forecast: Warmest day this week!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday and Happy Election day!🗳. Slow warming trend continues so expect another day like yesterday with a high of 79 degrees!☀️ It is going to be our warmest day this week so don’t forget to head out and vote!🗳
A Bad Winter Storm Stranded Metallica Fans In Las Cruces – Part 2

I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
El Paso police investigate shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a shooting. The address is listed as the 8600 block of Robert Dr. in northeast El Paso. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA...
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup

Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
You Better Watch Out: Krampus Fest is Coming to El Paso

You better not pout and you better not cry because something more terrifying than Santa Claus is coming to town. I'm super excited to share with you that Kaleidoscope Art Market is hosting their 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art Show and Market on December 3. 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
14 Best Things to do for Christmas in El Paso, Texas

El Paso may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of Christmas…. …but this Texan border town is actually a great place to spend the holidays!. Situated on the Rio Grande, El Paso enjoys more than 300 days of sunshine each year. The weather is...
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
