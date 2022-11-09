Read full article on original website
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida
Democrat Maxwell Frost is the projected winner of Florida’s 10th district, which will likely make him the first Gen Z person to be elected to Congress. MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Alex Wagner discuss how the issue of gun violence is motivating Gen Z voters.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted
Jen Psaki, fmr. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Michael Steele talk to MSNBC's Alex Wagner about how Democrats are concerned that Republicans will try to claim victory before all the votes are counted because many states don't begin the processing and counting of mail-in ballots and absentee ballots until Election Day.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden lauds 'incredible start' to Gen Z congressman-elect's new career
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the newly-elected Democrat who will now become the youngest member of the new Congress in January.Nov. 10, 2022.
New York Times columnist upset by some Black Georgia voters supporting Brian Kemp: 'God forbid'
New York Times columnist Charles Blow appeared alarmed at the possibility of a split ticket for some Black voters in Georgia as he said Monday, "God forbid" they vote for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in his re-election bid but also Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race. During a...
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
Washington Examiner
Fateful eight: Polls in key Senate races show midterm elections going down to the wire
With less than 48 hours until polls close, several key races in the House and Senate that will determine which party gains control of Congress for the next two years remain uncertain. Polling released in the final days leading up to election night shows Democrats and Republicans neck and neck...
US News and World Report
Election Deniers on Ballot Aim to Run U.S. Presidential Vote in 2024
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday will decide who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020. In 30 of the country's...
MSNBC
Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers
MSNBC's Symone Sanders discusses the impact Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has had on the state of Georgia and on the national Democratic Party.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Herschel Walker goes after Democrats in campaign rally ahead of U.S. Senate election
Candidate criticizes Sen. Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in visit to Richmond Hill. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker belittled his election opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and several other high-profile Democrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in Richmond Hill. Walker’s stop was part of his “Unite Georgia” bus...
MSNBC
Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it
Joe Scarborough and the Morning Joe panel discuss how the mocking, ridicule and hatred from some in the Republican Party impacted the midterm elections.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
On accepting election results, RNC chair pushes problematic line
It was just last week when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hedged when asked whether he’d accept the results of his own re-election bid. It’s part of the new normal in his party: Too many Republicans headed into Election Day by suggesting the only elections they see as legitimate are the ones in which they win.
MSNBC
Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss President Joe Biden’s phone call with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as control of the House remains uncertain.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Cecile Richards: Voters 'soundly defeated abortion bans' in midterms
Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchel spoke with NBC Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and fmr. Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards to talk about what the midterms results mean for abortion rights.Nov. 9, 2022.
