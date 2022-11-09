ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
MSNBC

Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted

Jen Psaki, fmr. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Michael Steele talk to MSNBC's Alex Wagner about how Democrats are concerned that Republicans will try to claim victory before all the votes are counted because many states don't begin the processing and counting of mail-in ballots and absentee ballots until Election Day.Nov. 9, 2022.
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: US Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Election Deniers on Ballot Aim to Run U.S. Presidential Vote in 2024

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday will decide who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020. In 30 of the country's...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies

Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

On accepting election results, RNC chair pushes problematic line

It was just last week when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hedged when asked whether he’d accept the results of his own re-election bid. It’s part of the new normal in his party: Too many Republicans headed into Election Day by suggesting the only elections they see as legitimate are the ones in which they win.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss President Joe Biden’s phone call with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as control of the House remains uncertain.Nov. 10, 2022.

