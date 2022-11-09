Read full article on original website
Michael Williams
1d ago
Allen Young // There were arrest made plus the amount of Marijuana was over the limit plus there were Firearms taken within those responsible 😳
Allen Young
1d ago
this is a lie the article is b.s and it's not true of this and all our people are food so stop the lies in this pop up shop thing saying u all got that off that no u did not ur liers no one was even arrested coming off that street lol stop linking crimes to us pop ups are spots never had or have had any issue u lie about in this article peace live happiness at all events I been in and apart of so again this whole article is a lie
Newport News Police detain two suspects involved in a bank robbery
Newport News Police detained two suspects involved in a bank robbery at Old Point National Bank at the 11000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
WAVY News 10
Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Friday Nigh Flights Week 10 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The...
WAVY News 10
Newport News Police looking for suspect in Tobacco & Vape robbery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a man who it believes stole smoking materials and tried to assault an employee at a Tobacco & Vape store in the city. An unknown man entered the business at 56 Newmarket Sq. around 4:28 p.m. Oct. 31...
Suffolk business struck during shooting Thursday
A business in Suffolk was struck by gunfire during a shooting Thursday. Police said it happened just after 3:05 p.m. when shots were fired between two vehicles in the 500 block of Finney Avenue.
Police investigate double shooting on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Frederick Blvd. Police say two men were found with gunshot wounds.
WAVY News 10
Police chase ends with crash in Portsmouth
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One juvenile faces several criminal charges and two others were apprehended Tuesday after a crash following the police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Chesapeake Police said officers found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sparrow and Indian River roads and tried to stop the vehicle.
“This case is simply horrendous,” Woman sentenced to 18 years in 4-year-old Norfolk boy’s 2018 death
A woman involved in the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in Norfolk has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
MacArthur Center shooting case continued as lawyers review surveillance video
Case of deadly MacArthur Center shooting continued as legal teams review surveillance video. New date is December 19.
Man injured following shooting on Broad St. in Portsmouth
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Broad St. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Northampton County Sheriff's Office searches for 14-year-old wanted for attempted capital murder
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who is wanted on multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting at a deputy in Northampton County earlier this year. According to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on July 30 around 2:30 a.m. in the Cheriton...
Brothers arrested in Virginia Beach traffic shootout indicted by grand jury
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grand jury indicted two brothers accused of a traffic shootout earlier this year in Virginia Beach. Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan were arrested and charged for a June 27 shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard. An innocent bystander was shot but is expected to be OK.
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, people are impersonating city employees, visiting residents, and asking for personal information and money.
Newport News police search for burglary suspect
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoke shop on Halloween. Police say the man entered Tobacco and Vape, which is located at 56 Newmarket Square, around 4:28 p.m. and stole smoking materials from the business. An employee tried to stop the man from taking […]
Two of three tourists who died from suspected gas inhalation in Mexico City were from Virginia Beach
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Police in Mexico City say they believe three U.S. citizens found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The city police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on October 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
NNPD seeks help in identifying suspected serial burglar
Police released images from recent Family Dollar burglary
Suspect returns and robs VB gas station after being denied service
The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are seeking community help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
Virginia couple arrested, accused of attempted home invasion in New Jersey
A couple in Newport News are now in custody after authorities say they tried to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in New Jersey.
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
13News Now
