ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 6

Michael Williams
1d ago

Allen Young // There were arrest made plus the amount of Marijuana was over the limit plus there were Firearms taken within those responsible 😳

Reply
2
Allen Young
1d ago

this is a lie the article is b.s and it's not true of this and all our people are food so stop the lies in this pop up shop thing saying u all got that off that no u did not ur liers no one was even arrested coming off that street lol stop linking crimes to us pop ups are spots never had or have had any issue u lie about in this article peace live happiness at all events I been in and apart of so again this whole article is a lie

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Friday Nigh Flights Week 10 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police chase ends with crash in Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One juvenile faces several criminal charges and two others were apprehended Tuesday after a crash following the police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Chesapeake Police said officers found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sparrow and Indian River roads and tried to stop the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News police search for burglary suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoke shop on Halloween. Police say the man entered Tobacco and Vape, which is located at 56 Newmarket Square, around 4:28 p.m. and stole smoking materials from the business. An employee tried to stop the man from taking […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy