ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Mary L. St. Gelais, 95

BOSCAWEN — Mary L. St. Gelais, 95, passed away at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Mary was born August 7, 1927, in Laconia, to the late Milton and Elsa (Griffin) Hayward. She also lived in Belmont, graduating in the Class of 1945. She actually received her Diploma from her Dad, who was a member of the School Board at the time.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Nancy A. Hammes, 59

ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
ALTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bristol resumes public safety building project after original contractor fails to post bond

BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.
BRISTOL, NH
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Delphine M. Clough, 82

MEREDITH — Delphine Marion Clough, 82, of Meredith, left this world on November 3, 2022. Born in Whitefield, New Hampshire, on May 2, 1940, to Cleophas and Lucille (Cleveland) Dorr, she was a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 195 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Two people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 106 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Democrats gain seats in Laconia, Meredith Statehouse races

Belknap County is arguably one of the most red counties in New Hampshire. Despite this, Democrats took victories for three seats in Laconia and Meredith. Democrat Matt Coker won a House seat in Meredith in his first-ever campaign, while in Laconia, Democrats David Huot and Charlie St. Clair defeated Republican incumbents Reps. Dawn Johnson and Richard Littlefield.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

State removes cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond in Holderness

HOLDERNESS — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has removed a cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond that was issued on Oct. 7. While the bloom accumulation has dissipated, NHDES advises that lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future. Continue to monitor your individual shoreline for changing conditions.
HOLDERNESS, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year

Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
DOVER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released

The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
SEABROOK, NH
laconiadailysun.com

One person injured in Gilford plane crash Thursday evening

GILFORD — A seaplane crashed in the parking lot of the Gateway Spa on Thursday evening after striking the building on the way down, Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said. Reports from the scene are of a single male occupant approximately 70 years old, who was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Volunteer trail work day Nov. 13

HOLDERNESS — Volunteer with LRCC members for a day of trail work on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will focus on clearing drainages, removing blowdowns, clearing branches that encroach within the trail corridor, and brushing in portions of the trail where the path is unclear.
HOLDERNESS, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy