Mary L. St. Gelais, 95
BOSCAWEN — Mary L. St. Gelais, 95, passed away at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Mary was born August 7, 1927, in Laconia, to the late Milton and Elsa (Griffin) Hayward. She also lived in Belmont, graduating in the Class of 1945. She actually received her Diploma from her Dad, who was a member of the School Board at the time.
Nancy A. Hammes, 59
ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
Belmont Selectboard declines grant for six firefighters, asks for two instead
BELMONT — Instead of accepting a $1.45 million federal grant that would pay the salaries and benefits of six full-time firefighters for three years, Ruth Mooney, chair of the Belmont Selectboard, advocated for fewer positions at the board's Monday meeting. Mooney said this would leave the town to pick...
Bristol resumes public safety building project after original contractor fails to post bond
BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
Delphine M. Clough, 82
MEREDITH — Delphine Marion Clough, 82, of Meredith, left this world on November 3, 2022. Born in Whitefield, New Hampshire, on May 2, 1940, to Cleophas and Lucille (Cleveland) Dorr, she was a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.
Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 195 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Two people were arrested.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 106 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Democrats gain seats in Laconia, Meredith Statehouse races
Belknap County is arguably one of the most red counties in New Hampshire. Despite this, Democrats took victories for three seats in Laconia and Meredith. Democrat Matt Coker won a House seat in Meredith in his first-ever campaign, while in Laconia, Democrats David Huot and Charlie St. Clair defeated Republican incumbents Reps. Dawn Johnson and Richard Littlefield.
Small plane crashes in shopping center parking lot near Laconia Municipal Airport
GILFORD, N.H. — A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the...
State removes cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond in Holderness
HOLDERNESS — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has removed a cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond that was issued on Oct. 7. While the bloom accumulation has dissipated, NHDES advises that lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future. Continue to monitor your individual shoreline for changing conditions.
Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year
Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
One person injured in Gilford plane crash Thursday evening
GILFORD — A seaplane crashed in the parking lot of the Gateway Spa on Thursday evening after striking the building on the way down, Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said. Reports from the scene are of a single male occupant approximately 70 years old, who was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord.
Bean, Beaudoin, Dumais and Nagel will represent House District 6
Harry Bean (R)-incumbent 2191 1110 473 3774.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
Volunteer trail work day Nov. 13
HOLDERNESS — Volunteer with LRCC members for a day of trail work on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will focus on clearing drainages, removing blowdowns, clearing branches that encroach within the trail corridor, and brushing in portions of the trail where the path is unclear.
