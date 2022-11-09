Read full article on original website
warblogle.com
Barning Man: Just Watch (or Rumor Has It)
I would like to give a quick thank you to our former coach Bryan Harsin for his time on the plains. We at the Blogle office were unashamedly supportive of our coach and we will be the same way about the next guy, whoever that is. The treatment you...
Brett Whiteside: 'If On To Victory becomes a leader in NIL, championships will follow' at Auburn
On To Victory executive director Brett Whiteside is thrilled with the possibilities Auburn has through its NIL collective.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin’s legacy QB set to hit the transfer portal
Auburn football is looking ahead to Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first game coached in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it appears that the quarterback that defined Bryan Harsin’s legacy on the Plains is looking elsewhere to finish out his collegiate football career. T.J. Finley, brought to the Plains to...
Coaches, analysts weigh in on Alabama's 2023 signing class
Alabama signed the No. 13 class in the country on Wednesday, per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, and is hoping to get more good news on Saturday when four-star small forward Kaden Cooper announces his decision. Nate Oats weighed in with his thoughts on UA's early 2023 signing class. You can read his comments here.
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn
Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
WSFA
Garrett Coliseum renovation could include new seats, air conditioning
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From rodeos to basketball games, fans go to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to be entertained, but they cannot go year-round. “It’s not air conditioned, so in here, you go late April through the whole summer, it’s 100 degrees in here,” said City Council President Charles Jinright.
Opelika-Auburn News
Libertarian candidate challenges Republican incumbent for local State Representative position
The Alabama midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday. While most eyes are on the senate and governor race, other elected positions are also up for grabs. One of importance for Auburn residents is State Representative for District 79 which covers the Auburn area. Incumbent Republican Joe Lovvorn, who has held the position for six years, is being challenged by Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison. Read on below to learn more about the two candidates.
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Election Results
LEE COUNTY — Residents around the state turned out to vote in Tuesday’s general election. The results from Lee County ballot boxes are as follow. These numbers do not reflect votes cast outside of Lee County. ALABAMA STATE SENATOR FOR DISTRICT 13: Randy Price ran uncontested. ALABAMA STATE...
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
WAFF
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot, opponents say it could disrupt Due Process
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An amendment is on Alabama ballots that could change the state’s bail process if passed. The amendment known as “Aniah’s Law” is named after a young woman from Homewood who was kidnapped and killed in Auburn in 2019. The man charged with...
WSFA
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Co. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham Scores Big Re-Election Victory
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham scored one of the biggest victories in a contested election. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show that he beat his opponent with 92% of the vote. Cunningham told Alabama News Network how grateful he is for that support. He has been sheriff since...
WTVM
Republican Jeff Nelson to be new Chambers County Sheriff
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Republican Jeff Nelson is projected to fill the title of Chambers County Sheriff following the retirement of longtime Sheriff Sid Lockhart. Lockhart has served Chambers County in law enforcement for over 40 years -- 28 of those as county sheriff. Now, Republican Jeff Nelson and...
