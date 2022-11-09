ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

Stantec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) _ Stantec Inc. (STN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $52.1 million. The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
MySanAntonio

Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The average estimate of...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
MySanAntonio

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
MySanAntonio

Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio

Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share. The mining company posted revenue of $27,300...
kitco.com

IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
tipranks.com

DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results

Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
constructiondive.com

WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance

Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
NASDAQ

After-Hours Earnings Report for November 9, 2022 : MFC, RIVN, CPNG, STE, ATO, FICO, UHAL, JAZZ, G, WYNN, TTEK, U

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 76.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.
ValueWalk

GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
teslarati.com

Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
TheStreet

Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
NASDAQ

Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

