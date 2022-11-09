ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Nebraska vs Michigan: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 11

For the first time this season, the Michigan Wolverines are in the top-four for the College Football Playoff rankings. Now they have the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their way before what will likely be two ranked matchups to round out the season. With not much time left to pad the resume, the Wolverines will have to perform well this week to make their case stronger.
LINCOLN, NE
theonlycolors.com

Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Nebraska

Michigan is back home this week to face a Nebraska team on the verge of not making a bowl for the sixth straight year. Its defense is porous, especially on the ground so I wouldn’t expect this to be the week Michigan opens up the passing game. Michigan’s defense will have a little tougher of a test but a key injury could harm Nebraska’s chances even more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023

On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Nebraska at Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to a 52-17 victory on the road over Rutgers last weekend to improve to 9-0 on the season and climb to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) to the Big House this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC) as...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s opponents did in Week 10

This week in college football was one of the most bizarre we’ve seen all season. We had upsets, down to the wire finishes, just about everything you can ask for as a fan. Some of the Michigan Wolverines opponents got in on the madness, and with that we check in with how they all did this past week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit

Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan Wolverines 2023 basketball early signing period tracker

This snuck up pretty quick on all of us, but the early signing period for the 2023 class is officially underway! Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting both their commits to sign their letters of intent by day’s end. Four-star guard George Washington III will be signing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
EAST LANSING, MI

