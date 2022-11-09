Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Maize n Brew
Nebraska vs Michigan: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 11
For the first time this season, the Michigan Wolverines are in the top-four for the College Football Playoff rankings. Now they have the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their way before what will likely be two ranked matchups to round out the season. With not much time left to pad the resume, the Wolverines will have to perform well this week to make their case stronger.
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Nebraska
Michigan is back home this week to face a Nebraska team on the verge of not making a bowl for the sixth straight year. Its defense is porous, especially on the ground so I wouldn’t expect this to be the week Michigan opens up the passing game. Michigan’s defense will have a little tougher of a test but a key injury could harm Nebraska’s chances even more.
MLive.com
The historical ins and outs of Michigan Stadium’s now infamous tunnel
ANN ARBOR -- The trash talking probably would have stayed at just that, but somebody had to go and mention somebody else’s mother. On Nov. 21, 1969, the day before Michigan was to play Ohio State, the teams had their separate walk-throughs at Michigan Stadium.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023
On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Nebraska at Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines cruised to a 52-17 victory on the road over Rutgers last weekend to improve to 9-0 on the season and climb to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) to the Big House this Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC) as...
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s opponents did in Week 10
This week in college football was one of the most bizarre we’ve seen all season. We had upsets, down to the wire finishes, just about everything you can ask for as a fan. Some of the Michigan Wolverines opponents got in on the madness, and with that we check in with how they all did this past week.
Maize n Brew
Survey: How deep into March Madness will Michigan basketball go this season?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. November can give December a run for its money in the “most wonderful time of...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit
Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Wolverines 2023 basketball early signing period tracker
This snuck up pretty quick on all of us, but the early signing period for the 2023 class is officially underway! Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are expecting both their commits to sign their letters of intent by day’s end. Four-star guard George Washington III will be signing...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement
David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday. Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch. "We have learned that the U-M player started the...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball players post big numbers in debuts for new schools
In his first game at Arizona State, Frankie Collins scored more points than he ever did in his lone season at Michigan. The sophomore point guard led all scorers with 21 points in a 62-59 win over visiting Tarleton State on Monday, the first day of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Detroit News
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
Maize n Brew
Mike Hart is almost as surprised as anyone about Blake Corum’s short-yardage running game
It’s been said countless times this season, but the fact still remains true — Blake Corum’s emergence as an all-situation rusher for the Michigan Wolverines this season is a sight to behold. The man who once was considered one half of “thunder and lightning” has become the...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Recapping Michigan football’s win over Rutgers, basketball’s victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines football program is 9-0 for the first time since 2016. While the Wolverines trailed...
