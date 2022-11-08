Harvey Ward defeats Ed Bielarski for Gainesville mayor after a contentious battle

City Commissioner Harvey Ward will become the next mayor of Gainesville after a contentious battle with former Gainesville Regional Utilities general manager Ed Bielarski.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections shows Ward pulled in roughly 58% of the popular vote by 8:30 p.m., holding a lead of over 5,000 votes.

"From the very beginning, I said that what we were most interested in doing was running a campaign that my supporters and I could be proud of, and by God we did that, didn't we?" said Ward on the Heartwood Soundstage Tuesday night during his victory speech. "I told y'all back in August that I intended to be the last man standing out of the nine that we started with, so it looks like that's where we are."

Ward, 54, who is term-limited as the city's District 2 commissioner, will now replace Lauren Poe come January. He is a lifelong Gainesville resident who grew up in east Gainesville. He graduated from Eastside High School before attending Santa Fe College and the University of Florida, where he earned a bachelor's degree in public relations.

Ward and Bielarski are no strangers and have attacked each other throughout their campaigns.

In January, Ward made the motion to terminate Bielarski from his role at GRU. Bielarski did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday night but took to Facebook around 11 p.m. to concede thank his supporters.

"Thank you for all my supporters during my campaign," Bielarski wrote. "You strengthened my resolve and helped me get through the lengthy process.

"However, the voters have chosen Harvey Ward as Gainesville’s next mayor - by a significant margin. I wish him well and God’s speed in his next four years. This is a democracy and the voters have spoken."

Prior to his time as an elected official, Ward worked as director of corporate support at WUFT. He went on to become the executive director for the Holy Trinity Episcopal Foundation, located across the street from City Hall.

While in office, Ward has supported the city's "zero waste" program, affordable housing initiatives and moving the municipal election to the fall with other local races to spark higher turnout.

"We got a lot of work ahead of us," Ward said. "And for everyone who has not been apart of (my campaign), I want to earn your respect and trust over the next four years."

Poe wrote on Twitte r to congratulate the winning candidates, adding that he was "excited about the future of our awesome city!"

Other City Commission seats

In District 3, Casey Willits defeated his opponent Dejeon Cain after securing roughly 55% of the popular vote.

Willits, 40, has worked for the University of Florida’s College of Medicine in various roles for the past seven years and currently serves as the medical residency program coordinator.

He will replace Commissioner David Arreola, and is the only candidate who said they supported the elimination of single-family zoning citywide.

Willits says his original initiative will focus on bringing a park to southwest Gainesville, that currently lacks natural and green spaces.

“I am talking about how southwest Gainesville and District 3, in particular, has been forgotten by the city, and that someone has to continue to beat that dream to make sure a District 3 park is prioritized as we go forward," he said.

Though Cain was against scrapping exclusionary zoning, it wasn't enough to put him over the top. He expressed his frustration with the results Wednesday morning.

"It's sad that we put people in office who has never served in our community," Cain said. "The suffering has started as of last night. (Voters) had a chance to be healed but they chose to suffer."

In District 2, Santa Fe College Police Chief Ed Book has narrowly defeated James Ingle. Data shows Book pulled in 50.1% of the vote, finishing with nearly 300 more votes, the smallest margin of all the city races.

It's unclear, however, if Book can legally stay on as a police chief after being sworn in as a commissioner.

"I'm really excited to serve as a city commissioner and I'm going to do exactly what I said I would do, and how I would treat people over the last few months," Book said.

Ingle said that while he's disappointed at the results, he is sure that Book will do a fine job as commissioner.

"My plans really haven't changed," he said. "I'll still be pushing for policies that help working class folks in Gainesville, I'll just still be doing it from the public's side of the dias."

