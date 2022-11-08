ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida House District 17: Republican Jessica Baker defeats Democrat Michael Anderson

By Tom Szaroleta, Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

Southside Jacksonville voters elected Republican Jessica Baker to Florida House District 17 on Tuesday.

Baker garnered more than 61% of the votes while opponent Michael Anderson received about 39% of the votes. Anderson received more mail-in votes than Baker and she was named on more early-voting ballots, but Baker pulled away when Election Day ballots were counted. Baker won in 27 of the district's 31 voting precints.

Final results showed Baker with 37,704 votes and Anderson with 23,882.

Anderson is a substitute teacher and political organizer. Baker is a prosecutor and former member of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Cury's staff. Neither has previously held elected office.

The district covers the southernmost parts of Duval County, including the University of North Florida campus and much of the Southside. Cyndi Stevenson has represented District 17 since 2015 but lines were redrawn for this election and she ran unopposed Tuesday to represent House District 18, which now covers most of northern St. Johns County.

Baker easily outpolled author and Florida National Guard member Christina Meredith for the GOP nomination in the August primary, collecting more than 64 percent of votes cast. Anderson was unopposed in the primary.

Florida House District 13: Nixon wins against Masline

Baker, a graduate of the Florida State College of Law, is a prosecutor with the 7th Judicial Circuit, working out of St. Augustine. She previously served on Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's first term staff, as deputy director of intergovernmental affairs, and as a government affairs consultant with lobbying and public relations firm Ballard Partners in the company's Jacksonville office. She has two children and is married to political consultant Tim Baker.

Baker was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, the Northeast Florida Builders Association, Curry and Jacksonville City Council members Aaron Bowman, Kevin Carrico, Rory Diamond, Nick Howland, Randy White, Terrance Freeman and Ron Salem.

Anderson graduated from UNF with a degree in sociology and a minor in religious studies. Following graduation, he worked with Habitat for Humanity, a faith-based education organization and several churches in South Florida. He works as a substitute teacher and describes himself as "a fierce advocate for political change" on his campaign website. He is single and has no children.

