Manatee County, FL

Republican Ballard flips Manatee County Commission District 2 seat held by Democrats since 1994

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

Republican Amanda Ballard shocked Manatee County with an election night victory over Democratic incumbent Reggie Bellamy in the race for the District 2 seat on the Manatee County Commission held by Democrats since 1994.

Ballard won the race with just under 58.6% of the vote, compared to about 41.4% of votes cast for Bellamy.

District 2 has been the lone Democratic stronghold for almost two decades because of an uncharacteristic amount of minority and low-income residents compared to the rest of Manatee County. But Commissioners changed District 2's boundaries during redistricting last year.

"We are feeling really, really, good tonight," Ballard said. "Obviously, we worked really hard to get here. I'm feeling grateful, I'm feeling humbled, and I am ready to work."

Ballard believes it was her hard work and the need for a change in leadership that propelled her to election day victory.

"People were hungry for a change, they were hungry for someone who wanted to spend time in the community and be responsive," she said. "I was ready and excited to be that person, and it feels really good that voters recognize that."

Ballard's victory becomes the last of three heated political races with major implications for Manatee's governing board this year.

She is represented by political consultant Anthony Pedicini and his firm SIMWINS, who has successfully orchestrated winning political campaigns for all seven of Manatee County's Republican commissioners since 2020 .

Incumbents Carol Whitmore and Misty Servia were ousted by Jason Bearden and Mike Rahn during the Republican primary, and both men also celebrated easy victories on Tuesday night over a couple of write-in candidates .

Ballard works as a child welfare attorney at Children's Legal Services and campaigned on a conservative agenda aimed at addressing social service needs such as the ongoing opioid crisis , affordable housing, and infrastructure improvements.

Born in Bradenton, Bellamy was elected to the District 2 seat in 2018 and will end his run as a county commissioner after a single term. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Bethune Cookman University. He was also honorably discharged from the military in 1993 as a corporal after four years of service.

Prior to joining the board, Bellamy worked with Manatee County youth in roles as dean at Buffalo Creek Middle School and as the executive director for the Palmetto Youth Center. He also served as the Palmetto High School boys' basketball coach.

He wished Ballard well once results were released on election night.

“It was a great experience, and I wish Amanda the best,” Bellamy said. “Hopefully District 2 can continue to perform.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Republican Ballard flips Manatee County Commission District 2 seat held by Democrats since 1994

