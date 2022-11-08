Reggie Gaffney Jr. wins race for Jacksonville City Council District 7

Reggie Gaffney Jr. won almost 70% of the vote Tuesday night with all but one precinct reporting, making him the newest Jacksonville District 7 representative and the third Gaffney to hold the seat.

Gaffney, a Democrat, won against Charles Barr, the only Republican to run in the special election. The two were sent into the runoff election after neither won over 50% of the vote in the August primary.

A member of the Gaffney family has represented District 7 since 2007 when Johnny Gaffney won the seat, followed by his brother and most-recent council member Reggie Gaffney, Sr.

Reggie Gaffney Sr. resigned from City Council earlier this year for an ultimately unsuccessful bid for Florida state Senate. The District 9 council member, Garrett Dennis, also resigned, but Tyrona Clark-Murray won his former seat outright in the August primary with 53% of the vote.

Prior to the election, Gaffney Jr. told the Times-Union he planned to focus on battling inflation and the housing crisis in Jacksonville by working with local and state representatives.

He did not know at the time which committees he wanted to be involved with, but he said he also hoped to support the Sheriff's Office in lowering the crime rate while in office by talking with officials about how he could best help.

In order to focus on City Council, he previously said he planned to resign from his position as vice president at Community Rehabilitation Center, where his father works as president.

How the new district map could affect the spring election

The city had to redraw its voting district map after multiple individuals and civil rights groups successfully sued for racial gerrymandering, saying the city had unconstitutionally packed Black voters into Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10, thereby limiting their influence in neighboring districts.

By winning Tuesday’s election, Gaffney, Jr. represents the previous District 7 under lines drawn in 2011. If the judge deciding the case accepts the city’s remedial map, however, the district will move to encompass all of downtown and an area just north of the Trout River. Neither candidate currently live within those lines.

Gaffney Jr. told the Times-Union he had not yet thought about the potential new map and would decide on the best course of action after the judge decided on whether to accept it.

“Right now, I'm just pretty much focused on providing services and being the best councilman, for the constituents wherever, for [Tuesday], at least,” Gaffney, Jr. said. “I’ll deal with that decision once the judge come down with her ruling.”

For Barr, the redrawn district felt like an attempt to draw him out of the competition.

“I believe, in part, they're trying to change this map to district me away from my opponent to give him something south of the river that he has no competition against,” Barr told the Times-Union before Tuesday’s election. “He already beat the other competition, so did I. I think they're trying to take away what I think is going to be a stronghold for me.”

If the judge accepts the remedial map and it ultimately becomes the map used during the spring election, Barr said he planned to run in the new District 8 against current Council member Ju’Coby Pittman.

Candidates for the spring election have until Jan. 9 at noon to qualify.