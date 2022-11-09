ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Wake County leaders make changes to outdoor shooting rules

After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing.
WRAL

Two cold cases solved in Chatham County after 40 years

DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham woman believed to be part of cross-country drug ring with son

According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Robeson County escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Law enforcement officers captured an escaped inmate on Thursday afternoon in York County, South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Authorities said they plan to return Joshua Ostwalt to North Carolina, where he will face escape charges. Ostwalt, 32, escaped around 3...
YORK COUNTY, SC
People

N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wake County judge warns of jury duty scam

A Wake County judge is issuing a warning about a jury duty scam, which tricks North Carolinians out of thousands of dollars. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Richard AdkinsProducer: Pritchard...
WBTV

Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff. Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday. Students will learn...
WADESBORO, NC
WRAL

Suspect's name released in Orange County double murder

Court documents on Monday named the teenager charged in connection with the September deaths of friends Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Improvements coming for Moore County roads

A $2.2 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to nearly 10 miles of Moore County roadways. The contract includes resurfacing segments of these roads:. *U.S. 1 near the Richmond County line. *Old NC 2 from N.C. 5 to the roundabout north of Aberdeen. *Niagara...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

