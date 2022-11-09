Read full article on original website
WRAL
Wake County leaders make changes to outdoor shooting rules
After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing.
WRAL
Two cold cases solved in Chatham County after 40 years
DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date.
Autopsy sheds light on death of 21-year-old fatally shot on North Carolina greenway trail
A 21-year-old was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway trail on Sept. 29 and ever since, questions have remained as to how the man died.
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
WRAL
Durham woman believed to be part of cross-country drug ring with son
According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California.
WRAL
Robeson County escaped inmate captured in South Carolina
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Law enforcement officers captured an escaped inmate on Thursday afternoon in York County, South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Authorities said they plan to return Joshua Ostwalt to North Carolina, where he will face escape charges. Ostwalt, 32, escaped around 3...
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at North Carolina park with backpack, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Driver killed when car hits wood pile, flips upside down near Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. — A driver was killed Thursday when his car hit a pile of wood and flipped over. Troopers told WRAL News they responded around 1:15 a.m. to Ranch Farm Road near Old Stage Road. According to the State Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding and didn't turn...
N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged
The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
cbs17
Moore County to get road improvements; $2.2 million contract awarded for work
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.2 million contract to make improvements to nearly 10 miles of Moore County roads. According to the NCDOT, the contract includes resurfacing segments of these roads:. U.S. 1 near the Richmond County line. Old N.C. 2 from...
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
WRAL
Fallen power lines, fallen tree and fire surround school bus in Angier
A school bus was surrounded by live power lines, with a large tree blocking the roadway ahead and burning fire along the roadside in Harnett County around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
WRAL
Wake County judge warns of jury duty scam
A Wake County judge is issuing a warning about a jury duty scam, which tricks North Carolinians out of thousands of dollars.
WBTV
Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff. Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday. Students will learn...
Suspect accused of killing Devin Clark of Mebane, Lyric Woods of Orange County identified
A press conference update from Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
WRAL
Suspect's name released in Orange County double murder
Court documents on Monday named the teenager charged in connection with the September deaths of friends Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
WRAL
Raleigh mother shares how her 12-year-old daughter was lured into human trafficking
Earlier this summer, the unthinkable happened to a 12-year-old Wake County middle school student. On the condition of anonymity, WRAL News spoke with the girl's mother about the incident.
sandhillssentinel.com
Improvements coming for Moore County roads
A $2.2 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to nearly 10 miles of Moore County roadways. The contract includes resurfacing segments of these roads:. *U.S. 1 near the Richmond County line. *Old NC 2 from N.C. 5 to the roundabout north of Aberdeen. *Niagara...
