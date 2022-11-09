Read full article on original website
Latina 1st woman, 1st Republican to win South Texas border congressional seat
Republican immigration hard-liner Monica De La Cruz proved that voters on the South Texas border want change and tougher immigration laws as she beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo on Tuesday to claim the Texas’ 15th Congressional District border seat in a nationally-watched race.
"The RED WAVE did not happen": Texas Republican Mayra Flores projected to lose House seat
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is projected to defeat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores, who previously won the district seat earlier this year in a special election, reacted to her projected loss on Twitter and appeared to cast blame on voter turnout Tuesday.
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman. Gonzalez will return to Washington, D.C., for a fourth term after unseating U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores,...
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Are you glad that Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor?
Texas police chief says he shouldn't resign over the Uvalde shooting because state police 'did not fail' the community
McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if his agency was found to have "any culpability" in the bungled police response to the Uvalde shooting.
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke to win third term
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke Tuesday night, claiming a "resounding victory" on his way to a third term. "So now it's time to go to work towards all of those people as well as for all Texas, and it starts by keeping Texas as the No. 1 state for the best economy in America and the No. 1 state for jobs," Abbott told a cheering crowd at a restaurant in the South Texas city of McAllen.
Nathaniel Moran wins US Congress seat representing East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the U.S. House Texas District 1 representative seat. Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to replace longtime representative Louie Gohmert, according to unofficial election results. In 2021, Gohmert announced he would vacate his seat to run...
Texas’ 28th Congressional District remains Democratic
Rep. Henry Cuellar won a 10th term on Tuesday, defeating Cassandra “Cassy” Garcia for Texas' 28th Congressional District, the Associated Press called. Why it matters: The predominantly border region, which encompasses a swath of South Texas up to the southeastern edge of San Antonio, was a GOP target and was at risk of losing its position as a Democratic stronghold.
Sen. Ted Cruz hit with beer can during victory parade
The 2022 World Series-winning Houston Astros are widely regarded to have one of the best pitching rotations in Major League Baseball this season but it was a beer can pitched at Texas Senator Ted Cruz by one of their fans that may end up being the most controversial. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE The incident occurred […]
Orr wins new House District 13 seat; Anderson takes comfortable reelection
Itasca Republican Angelia Orr will be the first to represent the newly redrawn District 13 in the state Legislature after besting Marlin Democrat Cedric Davis in a district that includes part of McLennan County. Meanwhile, longtime Texas House Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson easily held off Democratic challenger Erin Shank to...
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
