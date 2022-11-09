ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 11,500 tickets issued over Halloween weekend

By Ben Mitchell
 2 days ago

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10) — During a special traffic enforcement campaign over Halloween weekend, New York State Police issued over 11,500 tickets. The initiative ran from Friday, October 28, through Tuesday, November 1, and targeted speeding and impaired driving.

189 people were arrested for impaired driving and NYSP investigated 1,006 automobile crashes, three of which were fatal. “We know all too well the preventable tragedies caused by impaired, reckless and distracted driving,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. “We want to remind drivers to make responsible choices every time they get behind the wheel. Our Troopers will remain committed and vigilant in keeping impaired and reckless drivers off the roadways every day.”

In the Capital Region, a total of 1,051 tickets were issued. 392 were speeding tickets and 12 people were arrested for DWI. There were 42 child restraint or seatbelt violations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

