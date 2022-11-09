ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Football Notebook: Hawkeyes Getting Out The Vote

By John Bohnenkamp
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iB9YP_0j3gYr5x00

Iowa Players Eager to Take Part in Process

IOWA CITY, Iowa - There was something else for Noah Shannon to do on Tuesday when he left Iowa’s football facility.

The senior defensive tackle had to go vote.

Shannon wasn’t about to miss casting a ballot in the midterm elections.

“For me, personally, being of color, I know it’s something we really fought for,” Shannon said. “I wanted to uphold my responsibility, pay my respects to my past generations who really fought for that, and wanted all of our voices to be heard.”

Voting was something that the players who spoke to the media on Tuesday said they take seriously.

“I mean, it’s your civic duty,” quarterback Spencer Petras said.

“Everyone should do it,” safety Kaevon Merriweather said. “If you have the opportunity, your voice, your opinion, it matters.”

Athletes were given a day off from practice by an NCAA rule on Election Day in 2020, but that rule has been amended. Teams out-of-season can’t have any workouts on Election Day, while teams in season have to provide a day off for “civic engagement” activities in the 15 days before or after Election Day.

Iowa had a voter education event for players last Thursday.

“How to vote, where to vote, if anyone had any questions,” fullback Monte Pottebaum said.

“People on campus came over and just did a little voter education program for our guys, and we've talked to our guys about that,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Ferentz said he liked the change to the rule.

“I think this is a better approach,” he said. “I think the program last week was great. Nobody would disagree with that. But it's nice to be in a normal routine, especially when we're in season.”

Ferentz encouraged his players to vote.

“Not probably, we do live in the greatest country, and one of the rights we have that's so valuable is to get an opportunity to go vote,” he said. “We live in a country where a lot of people have opinions but don't really back it up with anything, so this is a chance to go back it up. If you have an opinion about something, go vote and try to be part of the process.”

“It means a lot,” Merriweather said. “Every vote counts. I think everyone should get out and vote. Somebody might think that vote doesn’t count, but there have been some elections that have been decided by six votes, five votes.”

TROPHY DASH: Saturday’s game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium will be a chance for the Hawkeyes to get back the Heartland Trophy, which goes to the winner of the rivalry game.

The Hawkeyes have already lost the Cy-Hawk Trophy to Iowa State this season. The Badgers have the Heartland Trophy from last season. Floyd of Rosedale, which goes to the winner of the Iowa-Minnesota game, is still in Iowa City, as is the Heroes Trophy for defeating Nebraska last season.

“It's all about what they stand for,” Ferentz said. “It's about every game — you want to win the game. That's why you line up and play and that's why you invest all that work during the course of a year.

“It's a lot better to have them in your building, that's for sure, but the only way to get them, you have to earn them. That's especially true in this series, because both teams, whoever has been the winner, have typically played the best and really paid a price to get it.”

INJURY UPDATE: Ferentz expects running back Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams to be available for Saturday’s game.

Both players were dealing with injuries for last Saturday’s win at Purdue, but could have been used in emergency situations, Ferentz said.

“The good news is both Gavin and Leshon are 100 percent better than they were last week,” Ferentz said. “They were really kind of touch-and-go and we weren't sure if they'd be able to play. At least they were there and they were able to step in in an emergency, but they both feel great now, so that's good.”

Kaleb Johnson had the bulk of the carries, and finished with a 200-yard rushing day in the 24-3 win over the Boilermakers.

Asked if Johnson was the No. 1 running back for the Hawkeyes now, Ferentz said,

“Short-term, yes, but not ready to ordain him as the next Shonn Greene or something like that. But, he's doing a good job. My experience is we'll probably need all three before the season is up, so we'll keep pushing for it with all three guys.”

“We have total faith in both guys, just like we did a month ago,” Ferentz added. “The only thing that's really different now is Kaleb has inserted him a little bit in the discussion, but we'll play all three guys, I'm pretty sure of that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Sign 3 Prep Standouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. “All three signees are a tremendous fit for our program,” said...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Signing Day: Iowa State basketball Class of 2023 Overview

Iowa State's class of 2023 enters the early signing period ranked No. 6 in the entire country, per 247 Sports. That class consists of five-star forward Omaha Biliew, four-star forward Milan Momcilovic, four-star composite guard Jelani Hamilton, and three-star forward Kayden Fish. 247 Sports' director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein...
AMES, IA
The Spun

Look: Iowa Unveils Military Appreciation Helmet

The Iowa Hawkeyes football program has unveiled some special military appreciation helmets for Saturday's Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. The team's normal yellow-and-black Hawkeye logo is now painted with the colors of the American flag. The program took to Twitter with a hype video on Tuesday night. "For...
IOWA CITY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day

Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
AMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State

America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
IOWA CITY, IA
Hutch Post

Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa

NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
NICKERSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
Whiskey Riff

Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans

In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IOWA STATE
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy