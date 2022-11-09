ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

It's nearly ski season! Check out opening dates for resorts across New Mexico.

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
NEW MEXICO - As temperatures cool and the holidays inch closer, New Mexico ski resorts are announcing opening dates.

Skiing is a major attraction that brings tourists and locals to the New Mexico slopes each year. While not too much snow has fallen yet, some resorts tentatively plan to open in just a couple of weeks while others wait for December.

Snowstorms are up against a La Niña weather patterns this year for the third winter in a row. This means winter in the Southwest is very likely to be warm and dry again, with little snow or rain anticipated. However, some resorts have the ability to make artificial snow.

Sandia Peak Ski Area announced it will not be opening for the 2022-2023 ski season. However, the Sandia Peak Tram will be open starting Nov. 10, following fall maintenance.

Ski Apache’s winter season begins Saturday, Nov. 26 with its annual Party on the Mountain event. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music, food and the great outdoors. The Apache Wind Rider ZipTour, mountain biking and gondola rides will all be available. The resort will also offer discounted season passes that day.

Here is a list of New Mexico ski resorts and their tentative opening dates:

