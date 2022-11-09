Long voting lines seen across Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters have flooded the polls across Northeast Tennessee throughout the day.

In Johnson City, voters at sites like Indian Trail Middle School and Southside Elementary found themselves waiting in lines that left the gymnasiums and snaked through hallways Tuesday afternoon.

At 7 p.m. lines at Southside Elementary were still lengthy. One voter told News Channel 11 she waited nearly two hours to vote, and a poll worker said she had not seen lines of such length during presidential elections.

Around 5 p.m., voters casting their ballots at the Sullivan County Election Commission were backed out into the parking lot as they waited their turn.

Voters who are in line when polls close at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote provided they have brought all the necessary forms of identification.

Northeast Tennesseans are voting for a governor, the First Congressional District seat in the House and four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution .

