ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Long voting lines seen across Northeast Tennessee

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuCvU_0j3gYaKq00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters have flooded the polls across Northeast Tennessee throughout the day.

In Johnson City, voters at sites like Indian Trail Middle School and Southside Elementary found themselves waiting in lines that left the gymnasiums and snaked through hallways Tuesday afternoon.

Understanding the proposed amendments to Tennessee Constitution

At 7 p.m. lines at Southside Elementary were still lengthy. One voter told News Channel 11 she waited nearly two hours to vote, and a poll worker said she had not seen lines of such length during presidential elections.

Around 5 p.m., voters casting their ballots at the Sullivan County Election Commission were backed out into the parking lot as they waited their turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VCzU_0j3gYaKq00

Voters who are in line when polls close at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote provided they have brought all the necessary forms of identification.

Northeast Tennesseans are voting for a governor, the First Congressional District seat in the House and four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution .

You can find all the results to the Nov. 8 election by clicking here.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. For in-depth coverage of the races and election news, head to the Your Local Election HQ page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees

NASHVILLE — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works. But Republican politicians and businesses wanted a constitutional amendment to make it more difficult to weaken or overturn the law, known to its supporters as a “right-to-work" law.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers will maintain a comfortable majority control inside the state’s General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate’s 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means the primary election is largely […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Veterans Day is observed on Friday, Nov. 11, but the Tri-Cities wasted no time beginning celebrations to honor those who served in the armed forces. On Thursday morning, Tennessee Middle School in Bristol held its Veterans Day Recognition in the school gym. Students were given the opportunity to thank local […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN

While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Sen. Steve Southerland re-elected to TN Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters have re-elected Sen. Steve Southerland in Tennessee Senate District 9. The incumbent Republican defeated Sevierville Democrat Sara Thompson in the November general election.  The redrawn district, which was renumbered from District 1 to District 9 during redistricting, now includes Unicoi County, which was previously part of District 3. The district […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy