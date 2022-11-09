Read full article on original website
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Swansea Animal Shelter to Host Craft & Vendor Fair to Help Their Beloved Animals
On Saturday, November 12th, the Town of Swansea Animal Shelter will host its second annual Craft/Vendor Fair to bring the community together and help raise funds for the shelter. “Last year was really successful, so we decided to do it again,” said Lisa White, the animal control officer, and shelter...
How To Help Build Inaugural Buoy Tree at Mattapoisett YMCA
It'll be a classic coastal Christmas at the Mattapoisett YMCA this season and you can be a part of it. The harborside YMCA is going to be decorating with a fittingly festive buoy tree for the holidays and you can help it come together. Towering trees made of buoys are...
Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth
A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
capecod.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Jeff Is A Wonderful Older Gentleman (Watch Video)
Jeff is an 8 year old male Pitbull looking for his new home. Jeff is an incredibly good boy, he’s friendly, loves people and while he is playful, he’s also 8 years old and play sessions for him aren’t as intense as in his earlier days – he does love long walks though!
Celebrate ‘Thanksmas’ in Downtown Fall River This Weekend
Not ready to rush past Thanksgiving, but want to get a jump on holiday shopping? Then Fall River's 'Thanksmas" Market is where you need to be this weekend. On Saturday November 12 from 4 P.M. - 8 P.M. Sullivan Drive in downtown Fall River will be a craft-filled wonderland, where adults can start their shopping and kids can take part in holiday activities.
‘Night Lights’ Brings the Magic of the Holidays to Life in Boston
While it’s lovely to enjoy 70-degree weather in November, winter is quickly approaching on the SouthCoast, and we will need fun activities for the family that will warm our bones and our hearts. “Night Lights” returns to the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston from Friday,...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
Turk’s Seafood Throwing Mattapoisett Boatyard Fundraiser
Turk's Seafood and Mattapoisett Boatyard have long been linked. Aside from the obvious marine connection, the two businesses are Mattapoisett mainstays. Before the devastating fire this summer, the Mattapoisett Boatyard owners would always throw their annual holiday party at Turk's Seafood. That's just one of the many reasons Richard Pasquill decided it was important for his restaurant to help out MBY.
New Somerset Mexican Restaurant Pancheros Offering $1 Burritos
I'll be honest, before Pancheros opened in Somerset, I had never heard about them. That's probably because before Halloween 2022, there had never been a Pancheros Mexican Grill in Massachusetts. The closest locations were the two in Connecticut, not too far from the campus of Yale University. They were the only two in New England until Somerset.
Helping Needy SouthCoast Families This Thanksgiving [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
It's been 30 years of helping needy families on Thanksgiving for the United Way of Greater New Bedford. Its annual Hunger Heroes Food Drop will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Buttonwood Park Warming House. The United Way and dozens of volunteers...
Salon 20 Run Entirely by Students Opens 11/9 in New Bedford
Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical High School is ready to unveil its brand new salon that will be open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Salon 20 will be the new cosmetology shop for juniors and seniors of GNBRVT, where they will put down their pencils and pick up their scissors for a hands-on learning experience.
A New Bedford Restaurant Is Taking Green Tea Shots to the Next Level With Boozy ‘Tea’ Flights
Just when I thought I met my match regarding local bar specials, one Portuguese restaurant took the drink specials to the next level. On Wednesday, November 2nd, I broadcasted LIVE from Cafe Mimo on Acushnet Avenue. You may not know this about the staple Portuguese restaurant, but low and behold, they are the originators of the Mozambique sauce that blankets just about every other Portuguese restaurant here on the SouthCoast and beyond. Please take my advice, and ask for the creamy style of Mozambique, it's almost like a hollandaise for chicken and shrimp.
Learn How to Build a Cool Stone Wall Like Your Rugged New England Ancestors
It's a skill that has been passed down for many generations here in New England. In nearly every rural area in the region, you will find at least one piece of property that is sectioned off by a rock wall. Whenever I see one of these rock walls, I always...
Westport Woman Films Mysterious Fireball Falling From the Sky [VIDEO]
Serious question: Why is no one talking about the unidentified falling object seen falling in the sky over Westport this week?. On Nov. 9, right around 4:45 p.m., a Westport woman captured what appears to be a fireball of sorts or something with a heavy smoke trail descending, straight down toward Earth. Meaghan Ferraz was attending an open house at the new Westport Middle-High School with her daughter Emily when she noticed something "falling out of the sky on fire."
Valley Breeze
That's the ticket; Lincoln dog among best in country
LINCOLN – A golden border collie from Lincoln has been recognized among the best of his breed. Ticket, owned by Dan Flynn, recently competed at the 2022 Border Collie Society of America competition in St. Louis. He won the competition, “one of the most prestigious wins you can have when competing in the dog show world,” Flynn said.
SouthCoast Will Experience A Blue Moon In 2023
How often does the SouthCoast experience a blue moon?. Once in a blue moon, of course. The area will get that opportunity in the next calendar year. Not to be confused with the Election Day 2022 blood moon in which the Earth's orb actually appears red due to a lunar eclipse, the blue moon is not blue.
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
WBSM’s Barry Richard on the Passing of His Father
My father was not a great man. He didn't toil over test tubes in a lab while finding a cure for some horrible disease like great men do. My father didn't explore distant continents or travel into space aboard a rocket ship like the great men who circled the Earth and walked on the surface of the moon.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
