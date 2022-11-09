ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth

A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Celebrate ‘Thanksmas’ in Downtown Fall River This Weekend

Not ready to rush past Thanksgiving, but want to get a jump on holiday shopping? Then Fall River's 'Thanksmas" Market is where you need to be this weekend. On Saturday November 12 from 4 P.M. - 8 P.M. Sullivan Drive in downtown Fall River will be a craft-filled wonderland, where adults can start their shopping and kids can take part in holiday activities.
FALL RIVER, MA
rimonthly.com

Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts

Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Turk’s Seafood Throwing Mattapoisett Boatyard Fundraiser

Turk's Seafood and Mattapoisett Boatyard have long been linked. Aside from the obvious marine connection, the two businesses are Mattapoisett mainstays. Before the devastating fire this summer, the Mattapoisett Boatyard owners would always throw their annual holiday party at Turk's Seafood. That's just one of the many reasons Richard Pasquill decided it was important for his restaurant to help out MBY.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

New Somerset Mexican Restaurant Pancheros Offering $1 Burritos

I'll be honest, before Pancheros opened in Somerset, I had never heard about them. That's probably because before Halloween 2022, there had never been a Pancheros Mexican Grill in Massachusetts. The closest locations were the two in Connecticut, not too far from the campus of Yale University. They were the only two in New England until Somerset.
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

Salon 20 Run Entirely by Students Opens 11/9 in New Bedford

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical High School is ready to unveil its brand new salon that will be open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Salon 20 will be the new cosmetology shop for juniors and seniors of GNBRVT, where they will put down their pencils and pick up their scissors for a hands-on learning experience.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

A New Bedford Restaurant Is Taking Green Tea Shots to the Next Level With Boozy ‘Tea’ Flights

Just when I thought I met my match regarding local bar specials, one Portuguese restaurant took the drink specials to the next level. On Wednesday, November 2nd, I broadcasted LIVE from Cafe Mimo on Acushnet Avenue. You may not know this about the staple Portuguese restaurant, but low and behold, they are the originators of the Mozambique sauce that blankets just about every other Portuguese restaurant here on the SouthCoast and beyond. Please take my advice, and ask for the creamy style of Mozambique, it's almost like a hollandaise for chicken and shrimp.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Westport Woman Films Mysterious Fireball Falling From the Sky [VIDEO]

Serious question: Why is no one talking about the unidentified falling object seen falling in the sky over Westport this week?. On Nov. 9, right around 4:45 p.m., a Westport woman captured what appears to be a fireball of sorts or something with a heavy smoke trail descending, straight down toward Earth. Meaghan Ferraz was attending an open house at the new Westport Middle-High School with her daughter Emily when she noticed something "falling out of the sky on fire."
WESTPORT, MA
Valley Breeze

That's the ticket; Lincoln dog among best in country

LINCOLN – A golden border collie from Lincoln has been recognized among the best of his breed. Ticket, owned by Dan Flynn, recently competed at the 2022 Border Collie Society of America competition in St. Louis. He won the competition, “one of the most prestigious wins you can have when competing in the dog show world,” Flynn said.
LINCOLN, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast Will Experience A Blue Moon In 2023

How often does the SouthCoast experience a blue moon?. Once in a blue moon, of course. The area will get that opportunity in the next calendar year. Not to be confused with the Election Day 2022 blood moon in which the Earth's orb actually appears red due to a lunar eclipse, the blue moon is not blue.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

WBSM’s Barry Richard on the Passing of His Father

My father was not a great man. He didn't toil over test tubes in a lab while finding a cure for some horrible disease like great men do. My father didn't explore distant continents or travel into space aboard a rocket ship like the great men who circled the Earth and walked on the surface of the moon.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy