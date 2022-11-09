ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Gerard Kowalski
1d ago

The whole drawing was a sham! First it wasnt drawn on its normal night and time . Second the drawing, when it did happen, happened on Tuesday morning when most people couldn't see it . California or Minnesota depending on reports held everything up cause of some glitch . This whole thing should have been null and voided . Just like they tell you if you lose or destroy your ticket .

TMZ.com

Tamera Mowry Warns $2 Billion Powerball Winner to Be Careful with Jackpot

Tamera Mowry is giving out crucial and timely advice for the new Powerball winner -- as they cash in on that fortune, she's warning the instant billionaire to simply beware!!. We got the "Sister, Sister" star at LAX Tuesday ... and she got really candid about her thoughts on the SoCal resident who hit it big, and scored the winning ticket for the $2.04 billion jackpot.
ALTADENA, CA
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Boxing Champion Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday

Former boxing champion Jose Zepeda was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly called to a gym in Baldwin Park, California after a man claimed Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. The alleged victim told officers that Zepeda was training in the gym when he unexpectedly struck him in the midsection.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Page Six

Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries longtime girlfriend Tiffany Roy

Former NFL player Michael Oher has scored a different kind of touchdown. Oher, whose hard-earned path to football glory was depicted in Michael Lewis’ best-selling book and film “The Blind Side,” wed his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy, in a lavish ceremony on Saturday. The pair’s nuptials took place in Nashville, Tenn., and was attended by 200-plus people, according to People. Taking to Instagram Tuesday, Oher, 36, shared a photo alongside Roy at the altar. “Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate,” Oher captioned the post. “My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - latest: Kanye West pays tribute after video of armed man at Houston party emerges

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

Quavo’s Assistant Also Shot During Takeoff’s Murder – Report

Quavo's assistant was reportedly one of the people who suffered gunshot wounds during the triple-shooting that took the life of Takeoff. More details continue to surface surrounding the killing of beloved Migos member Takeoff, which occurred during a shooting outside of a Texas bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. On Thursday (Nov. 3), TMZ reported Quavo's personal assistant, 23-year-old Joshua "Wash" Washington, was struck in the hail of gunfire as well. Washington was one of two people who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. According to a press conference held by the Houston Police Department on the day of the killing, the person now believed to be Washington and an unnamed 24-year-old female were both transported to the hospital in private vehicles and are expected to make full recoveries.
HOUSTON, TX
BET

Atlanta Falcons Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper Takeoff

Atlanta continued honoring the memory of hometown hip hop star Takeoff. On Sunday (Nov. 6), the Atlanta Falcons paid tribute to the Migos rapper at Mercedes Benz Stadium before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Totalprosports.com reports. Takeoff, 28, was fatally shot on Nov. 1 outside a...
ATLANTA, GA

