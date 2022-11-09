ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Walk by faith, never by sight’ mindset aids Lorenzo McCaskill's Kansas football season

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
LAWRENCE — Lorenzo McCaskill’s maternal grandparents had a line for him growing up that always stuck with him.

“Walk by faith, never by sight,” they’d tell him.

All throughout McCaskill’s life, moments would arise that reinforced that mindset. Look at football, a sport that’s provided him his fair share of ups and downs. Out of high school he had to take the junior college route to continue playing, before he ended up at the Division I level at Louisiana.

And since transferring to Kansas ahead of the 2022 season, not only has that saying continued to hold true for McCaskill but it’s allowed him to put himself in position to take advantage of opportunities like this past Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State. It may have been hard for him, as he made the Group of Five to Power Five jump, to adjust to more of a backup role after being a high-volume player for so long. But the super-senior linebacker tried to remain patient, and against the Cowboys helped deliver the Jayhawks bowl eligibility.

“Definitely getting back to the Lorenzo I know and playing around, flying around the football field, and just getting back to myself,” McCaskill said. “Kind of had a late start coming in so late, but finally starting to play like myself and being able to be the leader that I know I am and get back into that role and have this bond with my teammates like I do. And it’s coming together. We have — we can do special things.”

What made the transition so challenging initially, McCaskill explained, was he was watching Kansas enjoy the success it was early on this season and he wanted to be more of a part of it. He remembered conversations he’d had with senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. about how this program had been starving for success like that. It made it that much more important to McCaskill because he knew how important it was to his teammates.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland indicated patience has become less and less of a topic of conversation as the season’s gone on. He’s watched McCaskill adapt to the situation and buy in. Head coach Lance Leipold even envisioned an acclimation process, one that understood McCaskill wouldn’t know everything the moment he stepped on campus for the first time.

Now, McCaskill is up to seventh on the team in tackles with 33 so far. Twenty-two have come in the last three games, including a season-high 12 against Oklahoma. A highly-touted transfer when he committed to Kansas, he’s shown more and more why so many were excited for him to join the Jayhawks in Lawrence, and against Oklahoma State had five tackles, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.

“I think just from the start to the finish of the game, just the way I’m moving around, flying around, just being out there,” said McCaskill, outlining what stood out to him about his play against the Cowboys. “So, it’s kind of hard when you’re limited at first. And now I can really expose and show what type of player I am.”

What type of player McCaskill is, in Leipold’s mind, is someone who can allow Kansas to continue to play physical down the stretch this season. In addition to that, Leipold said McCaskill adds experience and confidence. The Jayhawks round out the regular season with a road game at Texas Tech this upcoming Saturday, and then a home matchup against Texas and road matchup against Kansas State.

Regardless of the extent to which McCaskill plays in those three contests, he’ll look to make sure people know he’s out there. As a football player, that is just his mentality. And he’s not the only one by his estimation, as he named redshirt senior linebacker Eriq Gilyard as well.

“Him and Eriq Gilyard both kind of give us a little different flavor, so to speak, with that second group of inside backers that have a lot of experience and some physicality — especially in the run game, that really helped us and is very valuable,” Leipold said. “A year ago our depth wasn’t where it needed to be there, and we’re mixing and matching, doing it, and now it’s a lot different in what we’re able to do. And I think that’s another reason you’re seeing this group play better.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

