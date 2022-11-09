Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Bonfire explosion victim adjusts to recovery at home as investigation continues
PULASKI (WLUK) -- The most severely burned in last month’s bonfire explosion near Pulaski are adjusting to life at home after being released from a Milwaukee hospital one week ago. Authorities say many of the 60 people at the bonfire were burned when someone rolled a partially filled 55-gallon...
One person hospitalized after house fire in Kiel
At 2:06 PM on 11/8/2022, the Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to 323 Linden Street in the City of Kiel for a report of the back of a house on fire with people and pets possibly still inside.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin
November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
wearegreenbay.com
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
seehafernews.com
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
Fox11online.com
Work to begin on closed bridge in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs begin next week on an Oshkosh bridge that's been closed since May. On Monday, crews will install a new gear box and components on the south leaf span of Oregon/Jackson Street bridge. From Nov. 14 - Nov. 17 crews will:. Remove old gearbox (complete) Manufacturer gear...
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County fatal crash; vehicle struck embankment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on County Highway J west of County Highway KW in the Township of Lowell. It happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. Initial investigation showed that Troy Burkhalter, 58, from Reeseville was driving westbound on County Highway J west of County Highway KW when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The vehicle traveled off of the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and vaulted.
Man killed in Dodge County crash
Officials said a 58-year-old man was driving a 2007 Ford passenger car on County Highway J near County highway KW when officials say he failed to negotiate a curve.
Fox11online.com
One man killed in a Manitowoc Co. crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday morning in the Manitowoc County town of Rockland. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on County W at Milwaukee Street, according a news release from Sheriff Daniel Hartwig. The preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the crash...
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
radioplusinfo.com
11-11-22 fdl man charged in fleet farm burglary
Fond du Lac police investigators believe a suspect arrested for the theft of firearms and ammunition from Fleet Farm planned to sell the guns for drugs. Twenty nine year old Elihu Espinoza is charged with five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, and criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. The Fond du Lac man was arrested following a traffic stop last week. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says detectives were able to develop a person of interest who matched the description of a person spotted on earlier video surveillance. Goldstein says investigators believe the suspect planned to sell the guns to buy drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.
Fox11online.com
Chilton sewer improvements to close stretch of road for rest of month
CHILTON (WLUK) -- The City of Chilton is looking to improve part of its sewer system, but that means drivers will need to take detours as the work begins. Chilton will be working on its water main and sanitary sewer on County Road G beginning Monday. This will close G...
1065thebuzz.com
Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse
Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
wearegreenbay.com
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
whbl.com
One In Custody After Chase On Sheboygan’s South Side
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WHBL) – One person is in custody after a chase involving a motorcycle on Sheboygan’s south side early Thursday morning. Lt. Larry Perronne says deputies tried to perform a traffic stop at Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street around 6:30am when the motorcycle driver took off, driving through several yards in their attempt to get away. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies were able to gather enough information to locate the person and make an arrest.
Fox11online.com
Hearing postponed for teen charged in deadly Green Bay crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash does not have an attorney yet, so a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent...
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
94.3 Jack FM
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Road Closure Announced for This Week
A street near Downtown Manitowoc will be closed off to traffic starting today. According to Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel, South 16th Street will be closed between Clark and Franklin Streets as crews will be installing utilities in that area. The project is expected to last through next week Monday,...
