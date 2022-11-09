Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Hagan Chiropractic holds ribbon cutting
Hagan Chiropractic, located at 1738 Hwy 95 Bullhead City, AZ celebrated their ribbon cutting Tuesday, November 1st with guests from across the community. Located in the heart of Bullhead City, the health professionals at Hagan Chiropractic are dedicated to helping you achieve your wellness objectives, combining skill and expertise that spans four generations. Dr. Michael Hagan is committed to bringing you better health and a better way of life by teaching and practicing the true principles of chiropractic care. Guests from all over the community came to celebrate our newest Chamber Member, Hagan Chiropractic on November 1st, 2022. Left to Right: Ambassador Mary Schramm, Jack Stratmeyer, Dr. Michael Hagan, Rene Hagan, Audrey Schiro, Janelle Summerlin, and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Over 23,000 school supplies donated following annual Back-to-School Donation Drive ￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort collected a total of 23,235 school supplies during its annual Back-to-School Donation Drive held over the summer. “We look forward to our annual Back-to-School Donation Drive each year and to be able to give thousands of school supplies to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC Transit announces start of second pilot program￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Transit is announcing the start of its second pilot route on The Bridge called The Express. The service began this morning Monday, November 14, at 9:00 a.m. The Express will service bus stop locations at Pima Wash Bus stop, Arizona State University (ASU) Lake Havasu City campus, and Walmart.
thestandardnewspaper.online
JAVC receives donation￼
Arizona Sommers recently made a $13,000 donation to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County (JAVC). “Our thanks go out to Arizona Sommers for making the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County their charity of the quarter. We are all in this together! Thanks for your ongoing support!” said JAVC President Dom Farrell.
thestandardnewspaper.online
First-ever air show slated for Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Some pilots think that the steep approach/descent of Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport (IFP) is something to whine about. Other pilots think that the steep approach/descent of the Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport (IFP) is an opportunity to master their craft. Which type of pilot do you think...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Veterans Day Memorial and Parade bring the community together
KINGMAN – Chilly and windy autumn weather didn’t prevent military veterans and their supporters from paying tribute to their service last weekend. The American Legion Post 14 held its annual ceremony honoring veterans at Mountain View Cemetery on Friday. About 30 veterans, their families and even a few Girl Scouts were in attendance.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Military hardware was on display at BHC Veterans parade
BULLHEAD CITY – Retired military hardware donated by the U.S. government to Bullhead City was quietly delivered to the Colorado River community and snuck into the November 5 Veteran’s parade as a delightful surprise for spectators. Outgoing Mayor Tom Brady, and incoming Mayor Steve D’Amico, both veterans, happily...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Frozen storage operation plans construction near Kingman￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – A Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company plans to build and operate a warehouse facility that will store and distribute frozen products, mostly food and beverage items, at a 92-acre site in the Griffith Energy Industrial Corridor, about 15 miles south of Kingman. The Tippmann Group Interstate Warehousing venture is a three generation, family-owned company that’s been in business for more than 50 years.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legal Notices for the Week of Nov. 16 – Nov. 22, 2022
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION FOR-PROFIT CORPORATION 1. Entity Type: For-Profit (Business) Corporation 2. Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 3. [blank] 4. Character of Business: Any legal purpose. 5. Shares. Class: Common Total: 2. 6. Arizona Known Place of Business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 7. Directors: Justin Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane, #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 8. Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., Ruth Carter, 1938 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 9. Certificate of Disclosure. 10. Incorporators: Mysti Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 By checking the box marked “I accept” below, I acknowledge under penalty of law that this document together with any attachments is submitted in compliance with Arizona law. [x] I ACCEPT /s/ Mysti Holmby 8/19/2022 STATEMENT OF MERGER 1. Surviving Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 1.1 Surviving entity jurisdiction of organization: Arizona. 1.2 Surviving entity type: [x] NEW Arizona corporation, LLC, or limited partnership. 2. Merging Entities: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. Type of Entity: Corporation. Jurisdiction of organization: California. 3. Surviving entity known place of business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 4. Surviving Entity Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., 1938 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 5. [blank] 6. Approval of Merger: By the signatures appearing on this Statement of Merger, each entity declares under the penalty of perjury that the plan of merger was approved by each merging entity, and by the surviving entity if it is also a merging entity, in accordance with A.R.S. Section 29-2203, and also by each foreign merging entity or foreign merging and surviving entity in accordance with the laws of its jurisdiction or organization.7. Delayed Effective Date: [blank] J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (CA company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022 J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (AZ company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Plane nose onto landing strip￼
KINGMAN – On November 14, midmorning, the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) was dispatched to the Kingman Airport for a fuel spill. NAFD responded with one engine. Upon arrival crews found a single engine aircraft had nosed in during landing. There was a small fuel spill of AVGAS. Crews mitigated the spill and assisted with the aircraft recovery so the runway could be reopened. There were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation by MCSO and NTSB has been notified.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Give thanks at Aquarius and Edgewater with a Thanksgiving feast ￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and?Edgewater Casino Resort will celebrate Thanksgiving with holiday meal offerings at Stockman’s Steakhouse and Café Aquarius on Thursday, Nov. 24. Located at Edgewater, Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a featured Thanksgiving meal, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Selections will include...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fichtelman on trial for allegedly fathering underage stepsister’s child￼
KINGMAN – It took more than five hours to select the jury while attorneys spent only 20 minutes to present opening statements in the trial of a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly fathered the child of his adopted teenage stepsister, 45 years his junior. Trial for Terry Fichtelman, 65, began Monday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kelly, Hobbs take senate, governor races￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Kingman voters overwhelming rejected a proposed sales tax increase and Arizona democrats have racked up wins in hotly contested races for the U.S. senate and Governor’s office. That much was clear, but thousands of votes were left to be counted across the state Tuesday morning, at deadline for this edition of The Standard.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bah Humbug! It’s a Christmas Carol￼
KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater proudly presents A Christmas Carol – Charles Dickens’s festive tale of redemption and compassion. Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in the Charles Dickens beloved story adapted by Ed Monk and directed by Malachi Ayers. This holiday classic runs...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chmiel named to Biola U’s Dean’s List￼
Rebekah Chmiel was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Chmiel from Kingman, a Nursing major, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
Comments / 0