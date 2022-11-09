Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
delmartimes.net
Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets Feb. 3 opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the pandemic, now has an official name and opening date. The Sound will debut with a Feb. 3 performance by reggae-music star Ziggy Marley, whose 2021 San Diego performance was a stadium show at Petco Park.
Coast News
Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope
REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
El Cajon farm among best places in US to buy a holiday tree, according to Yelp
As the holiday season gets into full swing, one East County tree farm is being recognized as one of the best places in the country to buy a holiday tree.
Seaport San Diego project presented to Port Commissioners
The mega redevelopment of San Diego’s central Embarcadero, including Seaport Village, will now go before an environmental review which is required by the California Environmental Quality Act.
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Ramen Festival returns
The San Diego Ramen Festival returns Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier! Visit: sdramenfest.com.
Coast News
San Diego Beer Week kicks off in Del Mar
There is also a lot of local beverage news, and so much gets missed every week. Here is your monthly round-up of updates from around the region, but first, a thought: San Diego Beer Week kicked off this past weekend with the San Diego Beer Guild Fest at the Del Mar Surf Sports Park.
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
Coast News
James Coffee Company
Where: James Coffee Co., 341 East Pennsylvania Ave, Escondido, CA 92025. What: Batch Brew Shop Blend (Washed) What I’m listening to: Electric Light Orchestra, “Telephone Line”. It was gloomy, grey, drizzly, and gloomy out. Did I say gloomy twice? Good. The morning was that much of a bummer....
San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market
TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
coolsandiegosights.com
San Diego ready to welcome Elton John!
This evening a historic concert will be held at Petco Park in San Diego. Sir Elton John will be appearing for his long sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour!. As I walked around Petco Park and the Gaslamp this afternoon, I saw colorful street banners, displays in shop windows and at the Hard Rock Hotel, people readying a tour merchandise truck, and even some very cool super fans of Elton John just hanging out, and smiling for the above photo! Is that dress awesome, or what?
Eater
16 Speakeasies to Check Out in San Diego
Often hiding in plain sight, speakeasy bars hold more than just mystery. San Diego boasts an array of hidden bars, most of which are tucked behind a secret entrance or require an exclusive code for entry. A product of the Prohibition era, these darkened places started off as underground bars where alcoholic drinks were sold illegally. These days, speakeasies are known for offering an intimate cocktail experience, with some bars serving snacks or even full-course meals while others focus on rare spirits or eye-catching libations.
Eater
17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley
Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
One Safe Place in San Marcos helping those affected by abuse, trauma
One Safe Place in San Marcos helps those affected by abuse and trauma. Since opening in July, COO says more than 1,000 people helped from center.
Coast News
SANDAG’s housing plan backlog triggers ‘builder’s remedy’ concerns
REGION — At least nine San Diego County cities without state-certified housing elements will remain in a state of development limbo thanks to a rarely-used state law allowing builders to advance projects without municipal interference. A nearly three-decade old section of state law, known as the “builder’s remedy,” states...
The Old California Mining Co. Secures New Home in San Marcos
Classic North County Steakhouse to Relocate and Rebrand as The Mining Co.
El Cajon Industrial Structure Near Interstate 8 Sells for $6 Million
A 23,199-square-foot industrial building in El Cajon has been sold to Orange County investors for $6 million. Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE’s Private Capital Partners represented the seller, Chris Nelson, with Wavy Properties LLC and Royal Estate Development LLC, in the off-market transaction.
Comments / 0