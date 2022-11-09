ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope

REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks

Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

San Diego Beer Week kicks off in Del Mar

There is also a lot of local beverage news, and so much gets missed every week. Here is your monthly round-up of updates from around the region, but first, a thought: San Diego Beer Week kicked off this past weekend with the San Diego Beer Guild Fest at the Del Mar Surf Sports Park.
DEL MAR, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

James Coffee Company

Where: James Coffee Co., 341 East Pennsylvania Ave, Escondido, CA 92025. What: Batch Brew Shop Blend (Washed) What I’m listening to: Electric Light Orchestra, “Telephone Line”. It was gloomy, grey, drizzly, and gloomy out. Did I say gloomy twice? Good. The morning was that much of a bummer....
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market

TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

San Diego ready to welcome Elton John!

This evening a historic concert will be held at Petco Park in San Diego. Sir Elton John will be appearing for his long sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour!. As I walked around Petco Park and the Gaslamp this afternoon, I saw colorful street banners, displays in shop windows and at the Hard Rock Hotel, people readying a tour merchandise truck, and even some very cool super fans of Elton John just hanging out, and smiling for the above photo! Is that dress awesome, or what?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

16 Speakeasies to Check Out in San Diego

Often hiding in plain sight, speakeasy bars hold more than just mystery. San Diego boasts an array of hidden bars, most of which are tucked behind a secret entrance or require an exclusive code for entry. A product of the Prohibition era, these darkened places started off as underground bars where alcoholic drinks were sold illegally. These days, speakeasies are known for offering an intimate cocktail experience, with some bars serving snacks or even full-course meals while others focus on rare spirits or eye-catching libations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley

Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
SAN DIEGO, CA

