Florida State

Nicole upgraded to tropical storm; possible FL hurricane Wednesday, with Georgia now in trajectory

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
Current warnings and watches for tropical storm Nicole on Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: National Hurricane Center.

A large incoming storm named Nicole has been upgraded to a full tropical storm and could soon be a hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But new projections in a public advisory on Tuesday includes the coastal areas of Georgia. That state is involved in an intense governor’s race and a U.S. Senate race in the midterm elections, and in Georgia and other states, counting and results could potentially be delayed beyond Tuesday.

As for Florida, the storm is still expected to hit the Atlantic coast after the election wraps up on Tuesday, though 34 counties are currently under a state of emergency.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday as it comes near the Bahamas, and it would remain a hurricane as it approaches the Florida coastline on the Atlantic side.

Later, Nicole is expected to move across Central and Northern Florida into Southern Georgia on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Nicole is currently seeing sustained winds of 65 miles an hour with even higher gusts, which the Atlantic coast of Florida is likely to experience starting Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The pathway of the storm currently tracks up the state’s peninsula and is expected to bring heavy rainfall for the state Wednesday and Thursday.

That said, the storm has bumped a bit more north, leading to storm surge forecasts for the Big Bend area as well as in some Panhandle coastlines including Wakulla and Franklin counties, on the Gulf of Mexico. Also, the Tampa Bay area could experience a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet.

A “dangerous” storm surge is expected along Florida’s east coast, as well as portions of coastal Georgia, NHC reports. Current forecasts project that peak storm surges of up to 5 feet are expected for the Big Bend area of Florida, the majority of Florida’s east coast and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

When it passes Florida and Georgia, Nicole is currently projected to travel up the U.S. East coast into Thursday and Friday.

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

