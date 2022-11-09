Forest Rangers run gondola training on Gore Mountain ahead of ski season
JOHNSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday, November 3, forest rangers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation underwent gondola training on Gore Mountain. This training runs every year in preparation for rescuing potentially stranded skiers or snowboarders during the snowy season.
Rangers undergo this training alongside Gore Mountain staff. Staff and forest rangers climb into the gondola, and take each stranded skier carefully to the ground. Once the person is safe, they send down their skis so the people can ski to the bottom of the mountain.
