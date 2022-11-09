ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsburg, NY

Forest Rangers run gondola training on Gore Mountain ahead of ski season

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U61mh_0j3gXepX00

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday, November 3, forest rangers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation underwent gondola training on Gore Mountain. This training runs every year in preparation for rescuing potentially stranded skiers or snowboarders during the snowy season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yfAT_0j3gXepX00
Image via New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Rangers undergo this training alongside Gore Mountain staff. Staff and forest rangers climb into the gondola, and take each stranded skier carefully to the ground. Once the person is safe, they send down their skis so the people can ski to the bottom of the mountain.

