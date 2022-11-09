ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC university celebrates first-generation college students

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXTxz_0j3gXZMm00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nov. 8 is recognized every year as National First-Generation Celebration Day. It’s a day to honor students who are the first in their families to go to college.

The Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at City College held a celebration for its first-generation students on Tuesday.

Andrew Rich is the dean and says of the 4,000 students, about 70% are the first in their families to pursue higher education.

“A lot of times, I think, first-generation students sit in the classroom and they think they’re the only one and we want to make sure they realize that they’re even close to being alone at City College,” Rich said.

The school’s commitment to first-generation students is recent and credited to a man named Ciro Scala. Scala first attended City College in 1959 but had to drop out when life got in the way. He ended up having a successful career in textiles but enrolled again decades later and graduated in 2020.

“He finished, and when he did, he said, ‘We have to do more to support our first-gen students,’” Rich said.

The school is making sure that students aren’t only succeeding in the classroom but are also involved on campus and aware of internship opportunities. These are things that Cynthia Gutierrez, manager of mentoring and alumni relations, says the students’ parents may not know enough of to advise them.

“It can be difficult to navigate the waters of what college has, so we really try to make it easier for them to transition from high school to college by having these types of events to expose them to everything we have to offer here,” Gutierrez said.

Muhammad Shabbir is a first-generation student from Pakistan.

“The downsides are the finances, the confidence, the uncertainty of what to do,” Shabbir said. “Will you be successful or not? There’s all that imposter syndrome in you. Are you even supposed to be here? Because my parents weren’t here.”

Shabbir also points out the positive side of being first-generation such as the pride in being the first.

The school has built a set of programs to provide mentorship to engage the students.

Zine Ebersohn is a first-generation student from South Africa.

“It really creates community for people to come together and feel like they belong but also, more importantly, to feel that they’re not alone,” Ebersohn said.

The school says it will continue its support and run programming until the end of the school year with more resources in years to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yu.edu

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, Announces $5 Million Gift to Launch The Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators

Yeshiva University has announced a $5 million gift from philanthropist Anita Zucker of Charleston, South Carolina, to establish the Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators. The generous gift will provide scholarships for qualified Yeshiva University undergraduate students who wish to pursue careers in Jewish early childhood education. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Kids with disabilities host parade for Long Island veterans

ALBERTSON, N.Y. (PIX11) — For the first time in three years, the Viscardi Center on Long Island welcomed local veterans inside the school for its annual Veterans Day Parade. More than 150 proud students were able to show their thanks. PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez has the heartwarming story from Albertson. Watch in the video player […]
ALBERTSON, NY
PIX11

Long Island City preschool adds kindness to curriculum

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Kindness has never been considered an academic subject. But that is not the case for dozens of preschoolers at a Long Island City school. Giving and philanthropy are now a daily part of the curriculum. Monica Morales has more in the video player above.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

STEM highlighted at Success Academy in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — As people celebrated National STEM Day on Tuesday, one school in Brooklyn has worked every day to address the void in early science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education by incorporating hands-on experiments. At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. Administrators at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Hackensack Meridian med school’s vice dean honored with prestigious

NUTLEY, NJ — Dr. Miriam Hoffman, vice dean for academic affairs at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, has been named to a prestigious fellowship for women leaders in academic medicine and health care. The Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine program is a year-long, part-time fellowship...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Gothamist.com

Enrollment in NYC public schools continues to decline

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. New York City public school enrollment has continued to decline – but not as steeply as in previous years of the pandemic, new data showed Monday. The preliminary enrollment data showed a decrease from 919,000 students in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sherman tank crew members honored ahead of Veterans Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The legendary Sherman tank was introduced onto the battlefield during World War II 80 years ago as a crucial weapon in liberating the world from a darkness that is still unimaginable. Ahead of Veterans Day, those who crewed those Shermans were honored at the Museum of American Armor. But it may well be […]
WEST BABYLON, NY
PIX11

NYC launches trash cleanup initiative; some New Yorkers skeptical

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — When it comes to trash cleanup, New York City has some 1,000 so-called areas of no man’s lands — places where trash piles up, and rarely, if ever, gets disposed of, according to the city government.  It added that the reason for the no man’s lands is dysfunction among city agencies.  On […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pigeon sculptures on display at Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — People are doing a double take at the pretend pigeons at New York City parks. The winged creatures are one of the symbols of New York City. An artist from Brooklyn has gathered a flock to create street art at neighborhood parks and markets. Mother Pigeon, also known as Tina […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Nurse turned comedian to perform at New York Comedy Festival

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Blake Lynch is a registered nurse whose viral social media videos helped launch his comedy career. Lynch makes others laugh by telling hilarious stories about his experience as a nurse. He is currently on a comedy tour which includes a stop at Town Hall in New York City on Sunday as part of the New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hoops star creates tech program to help New York City kids

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn native and former WNBA star Niesha Butler went from hoop dreams to coding dreams. Butler founded Steam Champs to provide children in Brooklyn with the resources and opportunity to learn about the sciences, engineering, and technology. Steam Champs is the only female and Afro-Latina academy in the nation. Butler said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy