Union, SC

Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.

By Jaylan Wright, Bill Bates
 2 days ago

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.

The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their injuries. The teen was listed in serious condition.

Following an investigation, the driver of the vehicle will not be charged.

