FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 14 Penn State football's home clash with Maryland
For the second straight week, Penn State is favored to beat its opponent, and this week it's Maryland. The Nittany Lions are 10-point favorites over the Terrapins, according to Caesars Sportsbook, for its second-to-last home game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The over/under in the game is set at...
Digital Collegian
Despite ‘bumps and bruises,’ Penn State football’s offensive line is beating its lackluster stereotype
During the James Franklin era at Penn State, one of the biggest things that’s been criticized is the offensive line. Every offensive problem seems to stem from the poor play from the offensive line in the eyes of Nittany Lion fans. The Nittany Lion offensive line has shaped up...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Can Penn State football stay hot against Maryland?
The second-to-last Penn State home game is on deck with the Nittany Lions returning to Happy Valley to take on Maryland in Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming off of a big win on the road at Indiana, while the Terrapins fell in upset fashion to Wisconsin last weekend. Still,...
Digital Collegian
‘Everyone’s talking about it’ | Chop Robinson set for reunion as Penn State football hosts Maryland
A billboard hung on Interstate 95 in Baltimore, southwest of downtown. It contained the image of 14 Penn State players atop a bold message: “Maryland to Happy Valley.”. Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, formerly one of the top defensive recruits in the country, stood second from the right on the billboard.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics announces parking changes for Maryland game due to weather
With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday. Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast as No. 14 Penn State football hosts Maryland
Weather shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Penn State’s home tilt with Maryland on Saturday. With a high of 55 degrees, temperature should be moderate, but rain could play a factor later in the game with a 30% chance of rain later in the day. Wind...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Talented Maryland team heads to Penn State football in Week 11
Penn State is back in Happy Valley after downing Indiana on the road, and like the last time the Nittany Lions were in Beaver Stadium, they play another team with a winning record. Maryland sits at 6-3 on the season and is coming off of an upset loss to Wisconsin,...
Digital Collegian
‘Come focused and ready to go’ | Penn State women’s volleyball ready to take on Indiana, Purdue
Coming off of a double-victory week, No. 16 Penn State found its rhythm away from Happy Valley. With six conference games remaining, the Nittany Lions enter another back-to-back Big Ten clash, facing Indiana and No. 15 Purdue on the road. Back to last week’s contest, the blue and white took...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey defeats No. 1 team again, downing Minnesota on the road
Penn State defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci to earn its 10th victory of the season and its second win in as many weeks against the top-ranked team in the nation. The Nittany Lions started the scoring after a miscue from the Minnesota defense gave them...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Drew Shelton, JB Nelson shine after stepping in for makeshift offensive line
A year after leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed, Penn State’s offensive line has completely turned it around, now one of the best teams in the conference in limiting sacks and racking up rushing yards. In spite of its success, the Nittany Lions have recently suffered a plethora...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball's hot 3-point shooting fuels 2nd win of season over Loyola Maryland
Last season Penn State dominated teams in the paint, but in 2022, it looks like the offense might come from behind the arc — making it rain, again, from three in the win over Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions topped the Greyhounds 90-65 to pick up its second win...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announces he'll return in 2023
Penn State's offensive line will retain one of its veteran players for the 2023 season. Nittany Lion offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announced Tuesday morning that he will be returning to Penn State next year, using his last year of eligibility. This year was Nourzad's first season wearing the blue and...
Digital Collegian
National Signing Day | Learn about Penn State Athletics' 2023 recruiting class
Many different Penn State Athletics teams picked up commitments on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Below is consistently updated list of the blue and white's class of 2023 signees. Baseball. Michael DiMartini. Michael Dimartini will remain in-state as the infielder committed to play for Penn State baseball. The McDonald, Pennsylvania,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football offensive lineman Landon Tengwall out for 2022 season after successful surgery
Penn State will be without its left guard for the rest of the season. James Franklin announced Tuesday that offensive guard Landon Tengwall will not play again in 2022. Franklin said he spoke with Tengwall, and that was the direction that they thought was the best. Tengwall had surgery on his injury after playing in five games this season, starting in all five.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey gears up for upcoming NCAA Tournament play
Penn State is scheduled to face Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. A rematch of the second game of the season, the Cardinals were one of the few teams that beat the blue and white in the regular season. The Nittany Lions are fresh off...
Digital Collegian
‘The great teams get better at this point’ | Penn State women’s volleyball gearing up for NCAA Tournament
With six Big Ten matches remaining, Penn State’s NCAA tournament vision remains strong. Currently sitting at sixth in the Big Ten, the No. 16 ranked Nittany Lions are taking every weekend as another opportunity to get better, establishing themselves as a dominant passing and aggressive serving team to score points.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball not satisfied with performance despite year-opening win over Norfolk State
Despite securing a win, coach Carolyn Kieger said her team had work to do on defense ahead of its next matchup against Fairfield. Penn State earned a gritty, season-opening victory against Norfolk State by a score of 67-61 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday night. The Lady Lions came...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey drops 3 spots in NFHCA poll after Big Ten Tournament loss
Penn State took a tumble in the polls after its one-and-done performance in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions dropped three spots to No. 6 in the final NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll of the season. The blue and white earned the top seed in the conference tournament, but...
Digital Collegian
Match between Penn State women's soccer, Quinnipiac moves to Sunday due to anticipated poor weather
Due to anticipated weather in State College, Penn State's first round NCAA Tournament match was postponed. The Nittany Lions will now face Quinnipiac on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field. The blue and white earned a second seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday. The Bobcats claimed...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball works to season-opening win while overcoming jolting offensive struggles
Things went far from swimmingly, but Penn State got the job done on opening night against Norfolk State. In a season with potential for improved offensive production, the blue and white opened up the year struggling to find a rhythm offensively. “They forced us to play very frantic and just...
