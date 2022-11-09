ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Predictions | Can Penn State football stay hot against Maryland?

The second-to-last Penn State home game is on deck with the Nittany Lions returning to Happy Valley to take on Maryland in Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming off of a big win on the road at Indiana, while the Terrapins fell in upset fashion to Wisconsin last weekend. Still,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Athletics announces parking changes for Maryland game due to weather

With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday. Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

National Signing Day | Learn about Penn State Athletics' 2023 recruiting class

Many different Penn State Athletics teams picked up commitments on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Below is consistently updated list of the blue and white's class of 2023 signees. Baseball. Michael DiMartini. Michael Dimartini will remain in-state as the infielder committed to play for Penn State baseball. The McDonald, Pennsylvania,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football offensive lineman Landon Tengwall out for 2022 season after successful surgery

Penn State will be without its left guard for the rest of the season. James Franklin announced Tuesday that offensive guard Landon Tengwall will not play again in 2022. Franklin said he spoke with Tengwall, and that was the direction that they thought was the best. Tengwall had surgery on his injury after playing in five games this season, starting in all five.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy