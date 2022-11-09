ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Tim Scott wins second full term in US Senate

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott has been re-elected to a second full term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.

During his campaign, Scott touted himself as a symbol of stability and progress for conservatives and has become a party leader in fundraising and on the issues of race and policing.

Amid several recent trips to early primary states, Scott has sparked rumors of a possible presidential bid in 2024 but told News 2’s Carolyn Murray in August “presidential politics is a little too far outside of my sight.” In April 2021, Scott delivered the Republican party’s rebuttal to President Biden’s first joint address to Congress.

He was appointed to the U.S. Senate by former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley in 2013 following the resignation of Sen. Jim DeMint, then won a special election in 2014 to serve the remaining two years of the term. In 2016, he won his first full term in office.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, has said this will be his final six-year term in office.

