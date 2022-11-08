ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Georgia Senate Election Results 2022: Warnock, Walker head to a runoff

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker advanced to a runoff election, which will be held Dec. 6. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Super Serious Election Tweet Backfires, Goes Viral

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was left with egg on her face on Thursday after her latest tweet bemoaning the speed of American elections went amusingly awry. The hardline MAGA lawmaker, who won re-election in her midterm race on Tuesday, has spent the last few days fulminating about how long it takes to count ballots, advocating instead for “simple safe legal elections” to protect voting integrity and “and keep everyone from being ‘election deniers.’” “I’m sure our enemies are quacking [sic] in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” she tweeted Thursday morning. Weirdly, the...
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Fox News

Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’

Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: The uncalled House races

More than two dozen House races have not yet been called by the NBC News Decision Desk, and the battle for the majority is coming down to a race-by-race fight. But Democrats still face an uphill climb to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority. They have to win 21 of the 27 uncalled seats, while Republicans just have to win seven. Democrats are currently leading in 16 of the uncalled races, while Republicans are leading in 11.
The Associated Press

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
NBC News

Supreme Court's conservative rulings left mark on election results

WASHINGTON — The conservative-majority Supreme Court left its imprint on the 2022 elections, galvanizing Democrats with decisions on guns and abortion and potentially aiding Republicans with election rulings. The court’s outsize influence underscores how the conservative 6-3 majority has energetically embraced divisive political issues, placing itself in the crosshairs...
