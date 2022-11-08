Read full article on original website
Paul Ryan blames disappointing GOP election results on 'Trump hangover'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans should have "done better" in Tuesday's midterm elections, calling former President Donald Trump a "drag on our ticket" that contributed to the party's disappointing results. While interviewed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, by local station WISN 12 News on Wednesday, Ryan...
Live Results: Arizona votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Georgia Senate Election Results 2022: Warnock, Walker head to a runoff
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker advanced to a runoff election, which will be held Dec. 6. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Bill Maher: 'Monsters' like Herschel Walker can be GOP candidates when voters don't like what Dems are selling
"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against Republicans for rallying behind a candidate like Herschel Walker but knocked Democrats for "selling" policies voters don't want.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Super Serious Election Tweet Backfires, Goes Viral
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was left with egg on her face on Thursday after her latest tweet bemoaning the speed of American elections went amusingly awry. The hardline MAGA lawmaker, who won re-election in her midterm race on Tuesday, has spent the last few days fulminating about how long it takes to count ballots, advocating instead for “simple safe legal elections” to protect voting integrity and “and keep everyone from being ‘election deniers.’” “I’m sure our enemies are quacking [sic] in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” she tweeted Thursday morning. Weirdly, the...
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Stacey Abrams' Election Day message: 'I intend to be the next governor' of Georgia
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has unequivocally declared her intention to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in an Election Day message. "My name is Stacey Abrams and I intend to be the next governor of the great state of Georgia," Abrams tweeted Tuesday, as voters head to the ballot box.
Voters find Stacey Abrams’ comments on crime, racial profiling 'extremely divisive': Survey
Voter across the political spectrum found Stacey Abrams' comments on police officers and racial profiling in Georgia divisive ahead of the midterm election.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’
Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.
NBC News
NBC News poll: Democrats catch up with Republicans in enthusiasm, but Biden remains unpopular
There are just two days until Election Day and more than 40 million people have already voted. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to take control of the House — the smallest number of seats the out-of-power party has needed since 1932.Nov. 6, 2022.
‘We’re in a fight:’ Herschel Walker thanks supporters, says he’s confident in U.S. Senate race
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker briefly addressed his supporters at an election night party in Cobb County. The race between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock for who will become U.S. Senator remains too close to call. We’re watching for any new developments in this...
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: The uncalled House races
More than two dozen House races have not yet been called by the NBC News Decision Desk, and the battle for the majority is coming down to a race-by-race fight. But Democrats still face an uphill climb to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority. They have to win 21 of the 27 uncalled seats, while Republicans just have to win seven. Democrats are currently leading in 16 of the uncalled races, while Republicans are leading in 11.
How candidates who cast doubt on Biden’s 2020 victory are faring in the midterms
So far, a majority of the candidates who denied or actively cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory have prevailed in the midterms, although most were heavily favored to win, according to an NBC News analysis of results and past candidate statements. Here's how the 268 GOP candidates...
2022 Midterm Election Results
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
NBC News
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
Supreme Court's conservative rulings left mark on election results
WASHINGTON — The conservative-majority Supreme Court left its imprint on the 2022 elections, galvanizing Democrats with decisions on guns and abortion and potentially aiding Republicans with election rulings. The court’s outsize influence underscores how the conservative 6-3 majority has energetically embraced divisive political issues, placing itself in the crosshairs...
