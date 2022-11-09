Read full article on original website
Cooler temperatures and dry conditions here to stay
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A big difference from yesterday into today after a cold front pushed through yesterday. Today, conditions have remained dry, saw plenty of sunshine with some cloud cover, had a slight breeze across most of the Western Slope, and temperatures are staying cooler. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 44, and in Montrose, 42. While temperatures remained in the forty-degree range, the slight breeze brought wind chill temperatures about four to seven degrees lower throughout the day.
Here’s how much snow fell in mountains
A fresh blanket of snow fell in Colorado overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains
Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
Dry conditions returning back to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Weather Advisory remains active for most of the Western Slope. However, some locations, like our valleys, are not in this alert. The advisory will expire at 6 am Thursday. We started our Wednesday morning with gusty winds as a cold front slowly approached the...
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
Quarter-mile visibility due to blowing dust in America's largest high alpine valley
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour are limiting visibility in Colorado's San Luis Valley to as little as one-quarter mile due to blowing dust. A 'high wind warning' has been issued, as has a 'blowing dust advisory'. Both alerts have been activated...
Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Up to 12 more inches of snow on the way to Colorado mountains
As 90 MPH wind gusts are expected to rage along the Front Range Foothills and Mountains on Saturday, the National Weather Service is calling for up to a foot of snow to fall on Colorado's northern mountains. Storms capable of dropping between 6 and 12 inches of snow and producing...
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction
School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
Power outages, downed trees expected as 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Saturday. The warning is in place for the Front Range Foothills and Mountains until 6 PM on Saturday evening. The NWS provided map below shows the impacted areas:
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Ski country counties massively favor legalization of 'magic mushrooms' in Colorado
While the verdict is still out on Colorado's Proposition 122, which would legalize 'magic mushrooms,' early signs show that Colorado's ski country is heavily in favor of the move to decriminalize the fungi. A county-by-county breakdown shows that most mountain towns seem to be in support of the measure. At...
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
UPDATE 9:40 p.m. Nov. 10 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While scores are still unbelievably close, Boebert still holds the lead in the 2022 General Election for House of Representatives in District 3. Frisch currently holds 160,918 votes and Boebert holds 162,040. The margin for a recount in Colorado...
