ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Cooler temperatures and dry conditions here to stay

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A big difference from yesterday into today after a cold front pushed through yesterday. Today, conditions have remained dry, saw plenty of sunshine with some cloud cover, had a slight breeze across most of the Western Slope, and temperatures are staying cooler. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 44, and in Montrose, 42. While temperatures remained in the forty-degree range, the slight breeze brought wind chill temperatures about four to seven degrees lower throughout the day.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains

Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Dry conditions returning back to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Weather Advisory remains active for most of the Western Slope. However, some locations, like our valleys, are not in this alert. The advisory will expire at 6 am Thursday. We started our Wednesday morning with gusty winds as a cold front slowly approached the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction

School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado

The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
LANDER, WY
nbc11news.com

Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch

UPDATE 9:40 p.m. Nov. 10 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While scores are still unbelievably close, Boebert still holds the lead in the 2022 General Election for House of Representatives in District 3. Frisch currently holds 160,918 votes and Boebert holds 162,040. The margin for a recount in Colorado...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy