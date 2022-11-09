Read full article on original website
Darius Benson
5d ago
this is so bad. they will reap what they sow and us in disagreement will face the brunt of liberal decisions. If things don't turn around by 2024, I am leaving this state. (save your "byes" bc you all will get your karma, just a matter of time..)
Reply(2)
3
David
4d ago
I can't wait to close on my home outside and FAR away from TAXassachusetts and the ridiculous Democrats.
Reply
3
Related
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
5 things to expect from Maura Healey as governor of Massachusetts
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey shattered barriers Tuesday night as she became the first openly gay person and woman to be elected governor of the commonwealth. Together with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, the pair forge the state’s first all-female executive ticket. Once they are sworn...
$2800 to $4200 available as stimulus payment for millions of Massachusetts residents: Check your eligibility
You could spend this money on your child's education. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices of different items in Massachusetts are nearly 6.5 percent higher than in any other city or county in the United States.
2022 Massachusetts election: See all race results
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. A new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general; ballot questions on adding extra taxes to incomes over $1 million and on allowing undocumented immigrants to pursue driver’s licenses; and a vast array of state legislature contests — all of these and more were on Massachusetts ballots Tuesday as voters headed to the polls.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Governor (Maura Healey vs. Geoff Diehl)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for the corner, was poised to make history as the country’s first openly lesbian governor — and the first woman elected to the commonwealth’s top executive post. She...
How to apply for REAL ID in Massachusetts
Beginning May 3rd of next year, Americans over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant license to fly domestically.
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
94.9 HOM
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Powerball Quic Pic ticket worth $1M sold in Massachusetts, nine won $50,000
One Powerball Quic Pic lottery ticket is worth $1 million, and nine tickets won $50,000 were sold in Massachusetts for Monday's record jackpot.
WCVB
Powerball drawing mints new millionaire in Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A ticket worth $1 million was sold by a market in Quincy. The record-setting Powerball jackpot was won by a player in California.
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
Comments / 8