Massachusetts State

Darius Benson
5d ago

this is so bad. they will reap what they sow and us in disagreement will face the brunt of liberal decisions. If things don't turn around by 2024, I am leaving this state. (save your "byes" bc you all will get your karma, just a matter of time..)

David
4d ago

I can't wait to close on my home outside and FAR away from TAXassachusetts and the ridiculous Democrats.

MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts election: See all race results

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. A new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general; ballot questions on adding extra taxes to incomes over $1 million and on allowing undocumented immigrants to pursue driver’s licenses; and a vast array of state legislature contests — all of these and more were on Massachusetts ballots Tuesday as voters headed to the polls.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE

