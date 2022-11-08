Second day of storm brings heavier rain to Ventura County

Ventura County received heavier rainfall on the second day of a storm, bringing the first significant accumulation to the region in months.

The National Weather Forecast forecasts the heaviest rain to fall in the county starting around noon Tuesday through the afternoon, with lingering showers into Wednesday.

"We'll see higher amounts in the foothills and mountains, like Ojai and Lake Casitas area, than down in coastal areas," said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the Oxnard-based agency.

Still, periods of heavy rain Tuesday afternoon caused localized flooding on some roadways along with spinouts and other traffic disruptions.

In Los Padres National Forest north of Ojai, Highway 33 was closed near Lockwood Valley Road around 3:40 p.m., the CHP's log showed. The rural route remained closed as of 11 p.m.

Separately, an overturned big rig on southbound Interstate 5 near Vista Del Lago had closed all southbound lanes over the Grapevine for hours. The accident was reported around 1:40 p.m. All lanes had reopened by 9:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol and Caltrans reports.

Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service late Tuesday night showed amounts measured over two days, since the storm arrived Sunday night.

In the Ventura County Mountains, about 3 inches fell on Nordhoff Ridge and at Matilija dam.

In coastal valley areas, Thousand Oaks recorded nearly 1.4 inches over the two-day stretch, with Simi Valley getting nearly an inch and Moorpark close to 9/10s of an inch.

Some interior valley areas saw more than an inch, with Lake Piru measuring nearly 1.8 inches. Ojai saw 1.13 inches, Santa Paula about .8 inches and Fillmore .68 inches.

Cities close to the coast, including Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo, all posted less than an inch. The Camarillo Airport and the weather service office in Oxnard each measured about 8/10s of an inch, while some beach areas remained under half an inch.

A wind advisory had been in place through 6 p.m. Tuesday for winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, though the higher winds are expected mostly in the mountains.

Snow fell in the Frazier Park area Tuesday night, weather service officials said, with a dusting up to 2 inches possible from 4,000 feet to 5,500 feet, including along the Grapevine corridor.

This story may be updated.

