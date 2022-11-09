ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

CBS Miami

Child dies after being shot inside NE Miami-Dade apartment

MIAMI -- Police are investigating after a young child was shot and killed Thursday evening by another child inside a northeast Miami-Dade apartment.The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment to a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, but later died from his injuries. "A 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps was mishandled or perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. Police tell CBS4's Joe Gorchow that five siblings were home alone at the time. Ages range between 9-15. The circumstances...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miramar police seek fraud suspect

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting

DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
kiss951.com

Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel

A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview

MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
HIALEAH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter

WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
BELLE GLADE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Pedestrian Killed by Mustang in Tamarac

An 81-year-old Tamarac man was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang GT while crossing the street Friday, authorities said. Francisco Rodriguez, of 8852 W. McNab Road, was walking across Pine Island Road near Northwest 67th Court in Tamarac around 7:25 p.m.—not using a designated crosswalk—when he “walked into the path” of the 2006 Mustang driven by Andrew Singer, 59, also of Tamarac, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office press release.
TAMARAC, FL

