Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Child dies after being shot inside NE Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI -- Police are investigating after a young child was shot and killed Thursday evening by another child inside a northeast Miami-Dade apartment.The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment to a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, but later died from his injuries. "A 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps was mishandled or perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. Police tell CBS4's Joe Gorchow that five siblings were home alone at the time. Ages range between 9-15. The circumstances...
Click10.com
Miramar police seek fraud suspect
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
Click10.com
Police: Beer, toilet paper theft led officers to nab trio suspected in robberies, abductions
MIAMI – Miami police arrested two men and one woman they say were involved in a string of robberies and abductions in late October, mainly centered in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. The Miami Police Department announced the arrests Thursday. According to an arrest report, in the first...
Click10.com
Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
cw34.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
ems1.com
Suspect charged as accessory in Fla. firefighter’s killing has disappeared
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the men held in the 2019 killing of a firefighter in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has disappeared after ditching his ankle bracelet, court records show. According to prosecutors, a warrant was issued for Marco Rico, who records show faced sentencing after pleading guilty to accessory after...
Click10.com
Can you identify this dirt bike rider? Police believe he shot, killed motorcyclist
MIAMI, Fla. – It remains a mystery who shot and killed a motorcyclist traveling southbound on I-95 on a Sunday evening in October. Now, Miami Police Department homicide detectives say they have located surveillance footage that shows the person they believe is the killer. On Sunday, Oct. 23, City...
Click10.com
Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting
DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
kiss951.com
Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel
A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview
MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
Coral Springs Crime Update: $107K Fraud and Strongarm Robbery
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 2 – November 8, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Battery on a Law Enforcement...
Police looking for 3 missing runaways in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating three missing girls they say ran away together from their homes.
Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter
WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
Click10.com
3 arrested in motel room with weapon, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine
PLANTATION, Fla. – Police officers arrested three people, including a convicted “violent felon of special concern,” on drugs and weapons charges on Sunday in Broward County. A guest at the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge decided to call the police after allegedly hearing a man threatening to,...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Man, tired of living in U.S., steals boat to go back to Cuba, gets arrested on way
MARATHON, Fla. – A 30-year-old Miami man was jailed in the Florida Keys after authorities say his plan to steal a commercial fishing boat in order to head back to Cuba hit a serious snag Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Marathon man reported that his...
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
Driver in stolen car crashes into 2 police cars in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A driver in a stolen car crashed into two marked police cars on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The police officers in patrol cars were not injured in the crash, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The driver abandoned the stolen car at about 8:35 a.m.,...
tamaractalk.com
Pedestrian Killed by Mustang in Tamarac
An 81-year-old Tamarac man was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang GT while crossing the street Friday, authorities said. Francisco Rodriguez, of 8852 W. McNab Road, was walking across Pine Island Road near Northwest 67th Court in Tamarac around 7:25 p.m.—not using a designated crosswalk—when he “walked into the path” of the 2006 Mustang driven by Andrew Singer, 59, also of Tamarac, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office press release.
Comments / 3