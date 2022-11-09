MIAMI -- Police are investigating after a young child was shot and killed Thursday evening by another child inside a northeast Miami-Dade apartment.The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment to a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, but later died from his injuries. "A 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps was mishandled or perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. Police tell CBS4's Joe Gorchow that five siblings were home alone at the time. Ages range between 9-15. The circumstances...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO