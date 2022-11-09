ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
Thrillist

Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup

The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Thrillist

These Crunchy Cornflake Chocolate Chip Cookies Are a Fun Twist on a Classic

Christina Tosi is not new to writing recipes. The James Beard Award winner’s first cookbook, Momofuku Milk Bar, arrived in 2011 and became a New York Times bestseller. Her subsequent books include a whimsical exploration into all things cake, a kid-friendly baking book, and a treatise on her life at Milk Bar complete with savory recipes. Now, she’s tackling all things cookies—what she describes as “her first obsession.”
Gin Lee

Holiday chocolate graham crackers

Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.
WDW News Today

Disney Stock Price Drops Below $100 For Second Time in 2022

For the second time this year, stock for The Walt Disney Company ($DIS) has closed at under $100 per share. The stock price dropped to $100 in late May. In June, it dropped to $95.51. As of 4:38 p.m. today, November 8, the stock price was $99.90. This price is near the 52-week low of $90.23. It is also approaching the 5-year low of $85.98 which occurred in March 2020.
ComicBook

Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November

November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and More to Permanently Close at Universal Studios Hollywood

Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and the Production Central store will be permanently closing on January 8, 2023, at Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood states they are “setting the stage for the next chapter in its development,” and there will be “more to come in the months ahead.” No details have been given other than the area is closing to make way for a “future attraction.” We speculate this will be the new site of the rumored Fast and Furious roller coaster.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Chicken Tikka Masala, Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte, and More from Favorite Things Marketplace at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure

Available during the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, which runs from November 11, 2022, to January 8, 2023, is the Favorite Things marketplace! Similar to previous years, this booth takes classic holiday dishes and infuses some extra flavor and spice into them!. Menu for Favorite Things Marketplace...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs, & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/5/22 (Mele Kalikimaka Photo Op Arrives in Adventureland, Kylo Ren & First Order Mini Show Returns to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, & More)

Good morning! We have a full day planned with stops at Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As always we will report on all the new things we find today. Let’s get started. First we decided to stop by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to...

