WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Seasonal Texas-Sized Sweet Potato Pie is Surprisingly Small at Magic Kingdom
In search of a more traditional holiday treat during your visit to the Magic Kingdom? Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe is now serving a Texas-sized sweet potato pie for a limited time. Texas-sized Sweet Potato Pie – $5.79. Baked sweet potato pie with marshmallow meringue and candied...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Christmas Tree Cake Available for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom is now offering a Christmas Tree Cake (no, not the Little Debbie ones) during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. You can snag this treat, along with the Holiday Dinner Dog, at Casey’s Corner. Christmas Tree Cake – $5.89. Red velvet brownie cheesecake with eggnog buttercream...
WDW News Today
First Look at 2022 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Commemorative Ornament Gift
This year, all guests who enter Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can pick up a free ornament featuring the 50th Anniversary logo! Naturally we swung through the pickup area to get one for ourselves. The ornament is made of metal and in the shape of an abstract snowflake. At...
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., Disney has reversed this decision, and the resort areas are no longer scheduled for closure. Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida.
Thrillist
These Crunchy Cornflake Chocolate Chip Cookies Are a Fun Twist on a Classic
Christina Tosi is not new to writing recipes. The James Beard Award winner’s first cookbook, Momofuku Milk Bar, arrived in 2011 and became a New York Times bestseller. Her subsequent books include a whimsical exploration into all things cake, a kid-friendly baking book, and a treatise on her life at Milk Bar complete with savory recipes. Now, she’s tackling all things cookies—what she describes as “her first obsession.”
Holiday chocolate graham crackers
Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Price Drops Below $100 For Second Time in 2022
For the second time this year, stock for The Walt Disney Company ($DIS) has closed at under $100 per share. The stock price dropped to $100 in late May. In June, it dropped to $95.51. As of 4:38 p.m. today, November 8, the stock price was $99.90. This price is near the 52-week low of $90.23. It is also approaching the 5-year low of $85.98 which occurred in March 2020.
ComicBook
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November
November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and More to Permanently Close at Universal Studios Hollywood
Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and the Production Central store will be permanently closing on January 8, 2023, at Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood states they are “setting the stage for the next chapter in its development,” and there will be “more to come in the months ahead.” No details have been given other than the area is closing to make way for a “future attraction.” We speculate this will be the new site of the rumored Fast and Furious roller coaster.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Chicken Tikka Masala, Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte, and More from Favorite Things Marketplace at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
Available during the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, which runs from November 11, 2022, to January 8, 2023, is the Favorite Things marketplace! Similar to previous years, this booth takes classic holiday dishes and infuses some extra flavor and spice into them!. Menu for Favorite Things Marketplace...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Peppermint Red Velvet Whoopie Pie Debuts Alongside Returning Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa for the Holidays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
If you’re looking to upgrade your meal at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with a festive touch, Backlot Express has two returning dishes for the season with some updates: the red velvet whoopie pie and frozen salted caramel hot cocoa. Red Velvet Whoopie Pie – $4.99. Red Velvet Cake,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Brews & Bites Marketplace Returns with Plenty of Beers and a Spicy Queso for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
If you’re looking for a good beer while visiting the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, look no further than Brews & Bites, As the name of this marketplace suggests, they have nearly a dozen different beers, two flights, and of course, snacks. Menu for the Brews...
Costco Just Brought Back 2 of Its Most Popular Holiday Bakery Finds — But the Price Looks a Little Different
Finding the perfect holiday dessert isn’t just a pie-in-the-sky notion. At least that’s what @Costcohotfinds told her 913K Instagram followers when she posted some pretty big news. And I do mean big. Seasonal pies have returned to the bakery at Costco, and they are huge. The caramel-y, nutty...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie for the 2022 Holidays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Nothing says Christmastime at Walt Disney World like a Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie! You can find this with the returning Red Velvet Whoopie Pie at Trolley Car Café in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie – $5.49. This is your basic gingerbread cookie. It is slightly...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Overlay at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The crew at Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor is putting some “Ha Ha Ha” in their “Ho Ho Ho” at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We love the overlay work done to the logos, as it gives us a look at how monsters celebrate in their world. You’ll get an even better look at a completed monster Chistmas tree, but more on that later.
WDW News Today
Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube Arrives for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
The 2022 Festival of Holidays officially kicks off tomorrow at Disney California Adventure, but we already know that purple reigns as the color of this year’s jingle bell glow cube!. Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube – $6.00. The glow cube can be found at all marketplaces...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs, & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/5/22 (Mele Kalikimaka Photo Op Arrives in Adventureland, Kylo Ren & First Order Mini Show Returns to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, & More)
Good morning! We have a full day planned with stops at Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As always we will report on all the new things we find today. Let’s get started. First we decided to stop by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to...
