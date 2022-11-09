Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Democrat Patty Murray re-elected for Washington U.S. Senate seat
AP News called the race at 9:10 p.m. Murray ran against Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Democrat Frost becomes 1st member of Gen Z to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily...
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. While statewide elections in North Carolina are usually closely divided, Democrats have had a poor run for the Senate in the 21st century. Republicans have won seven of the eight Senate elections, with only Democrat Kay Hagan coming out on top in 2008.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
Rubio wins reelection in Florida Senate race
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is projected to defeat his Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), sending him to a third term in the Senate. CNN and Fox News called the the race for Rubio at around 8 p.m. Rubio’s victory is likely to help cement the notion that Florida, a...
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
Chuck Grassley wins 8th term to US Senate, AP reports
IOWA, USA — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will serve an eighth term as a U.S. senator, according to AP projections. Preliminary results show Grassley with 56% of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Retired Admiral Mike Franken. The farmer and New Hartford native is currently the most senior Republican in...
Republican Laurel Lee wins newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 race
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Republican Laurel Lee vows to work for all her constituents, including the ones who did not vote for her, after winning a newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 Tuesday night. “For me, the opportunity to be a voice and a representative in Congress, to support and...
Val Demings Falls Short To Marco Rubio In Florida U.S. Senate Election
Val Demings and Marco Rubio squared off on Election Day as the two Floridians vied for the incumbent Republican's seat in the U.S. Senate. The post Val Demings Falls Short To Marco Rubio In Florida U.S. Senate Election appeared first on NewsOne.
