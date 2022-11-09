ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
ARKANSAS STATE
WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. While statewide elections in North Carolina are usually closely divided, Democrats have had a poor run for the Senate in the 21st century. Republicans have won seven of the eight Senate elections, with only Democrat Kay Hagan coming out on top in 2008.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Rubio wins reelection in Florida Senate race

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is projected to defeat his Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), sending him to a third term in the Senate. CNN and Fox News called the the race for Rubio at around 8 p.m. Rubio’s victory is likely to help cement the notion that Florida, a...
FLORIDA STATE
WQAD

Chuck Grassley wins 8th term to US Senate, AP reports

IOWA, USA — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will serve an eighth term as a U.S. senator, according to AP projections. Preliminary results show Grassley with 56% of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Retired Admiral Mike Franken. The farmer and New Hartford native is currently the most senior Republican in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy