MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can see classic Christmas characters this holiday season at Pensacola Winterfest. The Scrooge tour takes you through the classic tale A Christmas Carol! You and your family will get a chance to encounter the stingy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, his dead business partner Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future! Experience this spooky Christmas tale as you, along with Ebenezer, learn to hold Christmas in your heart and keep it all the year!

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO