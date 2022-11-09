Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Temperatures on the way down; Nicole will not impact us
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Conditions started off much better this morning, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Daytime highs today are expected to max out in the lower-to-mid 70s, with peaks of sunshine and increased cloud cover. We could use some more rain, but we won’t see any as a...
WALA-TV FOX10
DISL urges boaters to be extra cautious and watch for manatees
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Dauphin Island Sea Lab is spreading the word after they say a manatee found dead in Orange Beach was killed by a passing boat. The sea lab says boat strikes are one of the leading causes of human-related mortalities for manatees. With November being Manatee Awareness Month, the sea lab asks the public to be extra cautious as manatees begin to migrate more toward the shore.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jubilee Renaissance Faire comes to Robertsdale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can be transported back in time at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire. It’s Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at jubileerenaissancefaire.com or in person day of. You can also win a free ticket, for the day...
WALA-TV FOX10
Experience the Oyster presented by Murder Point Oysters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lane Zirlott, the VP of Operations for Murder Point Oysters, joined us on Studio10 to talk about a big upcoming event at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. It’s called Experience the Oyster and is presented by Murder Point Oysters. Click on the interview to learn...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break. Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009. “It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Annual Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back!. Sunday, November 13 from 11am to 4pm on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. Thirty local and regional artists will be on display. Wine Tasting is from 1pm-3pm, to participate in the wine...
WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Robber forces store clerk and customer into cooler, fires gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after a gunman robbed a store and fired a shot inside the business, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said an armed man with a gun entered Fulton Grocery at 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:34 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash from the register and the cashier’s cell phone. The suspect also ordered the cashier and a customer in the store to get inside the store’s cooler and fired a shot before fleeing, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds of volunteers in Pensacola honor those lost in Vietnam War
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the last five days volunteers have come to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. “It’s just about service to our country and loving those who serve and loving those who...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving Meal Magic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One important part of celebrating the holiday season is enjoying delicious meals with friends and family. It should not be about the challenges of rising food costs. Culinary expert, foodie and social media influencer Chef Kasim Hardaway joined us on Studio10 with his secrets for creating that awesome holiday meal on a budget.
WALA-TV FOX10
Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 65 snarled traffic during the evening rush hour Tuesday. Only one lane was open while emergency crews worked the wreck which happened between Government Boulevard and Airport Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. There has been no word yet on any injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
WALA-TV FOX10
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
WALA-TV FOX10
New technology can help doctors diagnosis lung cancer earlier
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths nationally and in Mobile and Baldwin counties, as well. When diagnosed at the earliest stage, the average five-year survival rate is 92%. The Ion endoluminal system allows physicians to obtain tissue samples from deep within the lung...
WALA-TV FOX10
Classic Christmas stories come to life at Pensacola Winterfest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can see classic Christmas characters this holiday season at Pensacola Winterfest. The Scrooge tour takes you through the classic tale A Christmas Carol! You and your family will get a chance to encounter the stingy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, his dead business partner Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future! Experience this spooky Christmas tale as you, along with Ebenezer, learn to hold Christmas in your heart and keep it all the year!
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County jury convicts man of first-degree rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year-old Louisiana man was convicted of first-degree rape today by a Baldwin County jury, according to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office announced Tyler Frame of Metarie was found guilty after a two-day trial. The office posted the following...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged killer aims shotgun at innocent homeowner, caught on surveillance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, FOX10 has a first-hand account of the terror unfolding in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday night. A suspected killer armed with a shotgun tried to avoid police but came gun barrel to gun barrel with a homeowner. That incident and more was captured on surveillance video.
