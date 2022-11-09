Read full article on original website
Fairfax Times
Democrats prevail in midterm election
The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
loudounnow.com
School Board Outlines Priorities to State Lawmakers
The county School Board on Thursday presented its legislative priorities to members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation their annual breakfast meeting. “These are important topics as you get down to Richmond to reflect back on the values provided by Loudoun County Public Schools. We wanted to make sure you knew where our emphasis was,” School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
bethesdamagazine.com
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Treasurer Zurn Will Not Seek Reelection
Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn announced Thursday on Facebook that he will not seek reelection in 2023, ending a career in elected office that began in with a special election in 1990 in a very different Loudoun. That was when Zurn won a seat representing the Sterling District on the...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
foxbaltimore.com
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
loudounnow.com
Beyond Thank You: Loudoun Program Reflects on the Service of Veterans
The George C. Marshall International Center hosted its 18th annual Veterans Day Commemoration ceremony today, featuring remarks by Vice Admiral Joseph D. Kernan and a pledge from the county Board of Supervisors to do more to support Gold Star families. Kernan served for 36 years, a career that included roles...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate
On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WTOP
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
Prince George’s County elected county council member shares vision for district
More than 90% of Prince George's County's voters in district 7 chose a new county council member on Tuesday. Krystal Oriadha has lived in the district for nearly a decade, and she plans to tackle safety, infrastructure, and unity with her new title.
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
mymcmedia.org
One Incumbent Ousted as Vote Counts Continue for Board of Education
The Board of Education met Thursday as the Montgomery County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in ballots. It was member Scott Joftus’ last meeting following his apparent loss following Tuesday’s election. As of 12:33 p.m, Joftus had 57,390 votes to Julie Yang’s 118,394 votes in District 3.
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
