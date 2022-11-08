ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Laurie Cox wins School Board District 4 seat, joins board as only Republican

By Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago

Laurie Cox thanked her friends and family gathered in her home Tuesday night for helping her win the Leon County School Board's District 4 seat.

With all precincts reporting, Cox steamed ahead with 54.16% of the vote.

Alex Stemle, her opponent, trailed behind with 45.84%, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Election Day live updates: Follow along for the latest from Tallahassee, Leon County

ELECTION RESULTS: See results from local and statewide races

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDoS1_0j3gWQoY00

About 40 people standing in Cox's kitchen and living room took a break from watching the rest of the Election Day results roll in on CBS when Cox hushed the room to thank her supporters.

"You just try to make an impact wherever God places you, whether you're at work, at the grocery store or at the Circle K," she said.

"It has been a most incredible experience. I am most thankful to you, and thankful to God, first of all, who called me to do this," she added.

In Leon County, 27,751 people voted in the District 4 race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmS0E_0j3gWQoY00

Stemle posted a statement on Facebook with a "feeling frustrated," emoji:

"Tonight did not end the way we had hoped and our #KIDSFIRST pro public school message did not win the day. Proud of our clean campaign and the positive example we set for our community – we refused to go dirty. I wish our new school board the best."

Sle

As polls closed at 7 p.m., Stemle led Cox by less than 1 percentage point, but lost the lead as Election Day votes began rolling in.

In the August primary, Stemle won the most votes with 46.4%, only 2.4 percentage points ahead of Cox, who fell closely behind with 44% of the vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zpevc_0j3gWQoY00

Cox, who was a PE teacher for 33 years with the district, outraised Stemle in campaign contributions almost three-fold as of late October.

Cox will take the District 4 seat Nov. 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dYFB_0j3gWQoY00

Candidate background: Leon County School Board, District 4

District 4 covers part of the poorest ZIP code in the state and one of the most affluent ZIP codes in the county.

While the district is made up of predominantly Democrat voters, Cox is a registered Republican. Stemle switched his party affiliation from Republican to Independent in 2021.

The District 4 seat came up for grabs when Dee Dee Rasmussen, a registered Democrat, resigned in May after 14 years on the school board.

Throughout the campaign, partisan state politics snuck their way into the nonpartisan race.

Mailers sponsored by the local Republican Party with attacks on Stemle's relationship with the teachers union sparked both candidates to come out and speak against the partisan rhetoric.

"Neither me nor my campaign had anything to do with that flyer," wrote Cox in a text message.

“Our best solutions for our kids will come from the middle, not the extremes,” wrote Stemle in a text message.

With her election, Cox becomes the first Republican to join the Leon County School Board. She is also the first Republican to hold elected office since the ouster of Bryan Desloge in 2020 from the Leon County Commission.

School Board District 3

Darryl Jones, who faced a write-in candidate, won with more than 96% of the vote for Leon County School Board District 3.

Jones, deputy director of the joint city and county office of economic vitality, is currently the board chair. This will be his second term on the school board.

CORRECTION: An earlier headline on this story referred to Laurie Cox as the first Republican on the School Board rather than the only Republican on the School Board.

Contact Ana Goñi-Lessan at AGoniLessan@tallahassee.com and follow her on Twitter @goni_lessan.

Want more news coverage? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe using the link at the top of the page and help keep the news you care about coming.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Laurie Cox wins School Board District 4 seat, joins board as only Republican

Comments / 0

Related
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
marioncoherald.com

‘Goin’ to the Chapel’

Mary Ayala and Kristian Tempel will be getting married at 5 p.m. today, November 11, at Kennedy Manor in Jefferson. Be sure to wish the happy couple congratulations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
FLORIDA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday

Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below. UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Due to the threat of...
VALDOSTA, GA
beckersasc.com

5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County

A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach

It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Flu cases surging in Tallahassee

With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy