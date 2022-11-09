ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How far did Alabama football fall in CFP rankings after loss to LSU?

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyksU_0j3gWPvp00

Alabama football dropped to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide was No. 6 in the first CFP rankings revealed last week. Then, Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) dropped a game in overtime to LSU 32-31 on Saturday, giving the Crimson Tide a second loss.

No team with two losses has ever made the playoff in the previous eight years. Alabama is looking to make the playoff for an eighth time in nine years.

The Crimson Tide isn't mathematically eliminated from winning the SEC West, and making the playoff isn't completely impossible, but achieving both is highly unlikely. Accomplishing the first would take beating Ole Miss and LSU getting upset by multiple teams. Getting a spot in the playoff would not only take that but Alabama would also have to win the SEC championship. Still, it wouldn't be a lock that a two-loss team would make it.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:There's no time for Alabama football to sulk. Not if it wants to avoid third loss Saturday

NICK SABAN:How many votes has Alabama football coach Nick Saban gotten in elections over the years? We counted

Alabama's next game is against No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) in Oxford, Mississippi.

"I know some people have written us off to some degree, but at the same time I think we have a lot of pride as an organization," coach Nick Saban said Monday. "I think we need to get focused on what it takes to win games. Play the game. Win the game. Prepare for the game. Know you’re going to go into the game with confidence and understanding of what you need to do to be able to have success in your position, which is something that we need to do a better job of as coaches so that players feel that way in the game."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Watch Fan Reactions When LSU Beat Bama

LSU- Alabama.... Every year, this game is so big, each team takes their bye week before the game to prepare. The rivalry goes back to 1895. The first time LSU squared off with Alabama LSU won 12-6. The programs didn't start the annual contest until 1964, Alabama leads the series overall 55-27-5.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: Closing thoughts about Bama

LSU has moved on from Alabama toward Arkansas, of course, as per the scheduling protocol. Probably a wise decision. Can’t trust those Hogs, and the chilly 11 a.m. kickoff in Fayetteville has already been declared a federal “trap game” in some precincts. But while the Tigers do...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations

The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tigerrag.com

Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays

LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story

Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy