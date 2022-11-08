How Christian Caban 'battled back' to secure victory in race for Leon County District 2 seat

First time candidate Christian Caban secured a victory for the vacant Leon County District 2 seat in the Tuesday General Election.

With all precincts reporting, Caban got 54% of the vote while Crow received 46%, according to unofficial returns.

In August, Crow won the seven-person primary election easily after which Caban beat Lynda Bell for a spot in the run-off.

Caban, a Democrat, thanked his voters and specifically noted that he "battled back a big deficit to win this election."

"I've knocked on over 2,500 doors and listened to the feedback from our constituents and I'm looking forward to bringing much needed attention to our neighborhoods in district 2," he told the Democrat in a text from the Warehouse, a bar on College Avenue.

Caban is managing partner of Wolf Hospitality Group, whose holdings include Recess, Clyde’s and Costello’s and the Governor’s Inn.

The District 2 seat has been vacant since the COVID-related death in May of the late Jimbo Jackson, who served 30 years as a teacher and principal at Fort Braden School and nearly six years as a Leon County commissioner.

"First off, I would like to say that this race happened with a tragedy so even though this is a victory for our team, I would like to give my respects to the late commissioner Jimbo Jackson and his family," Caban said. "I will work my hardest to honor his legacy along with the previous District 2 commissioners."

Crow told the Tallahassee Democrat she will stay involved in District 2 following the election loss.

"I am going to stay engaged in the community because that's the work I am going to continue to do," she said.

"I am very proud of our campaign and the way we ran this race ... the most important thing is our district. Myself and my opponent worked very hard and we want the best things for our district."

Candidate background: Leon County Commission, Seat 2

On the campaign trail, Caban repeated that District 2 had been left behind. He focused on housing affordability, infrastructure improvements and, especially, what he calls "smart economic development," which aims at addressing "narrow roadways, flooding, poorly-lit roads, sidewalks and unpaved roads" throughout the district.

Crow's campaign hinged on three main quality of life improvements: responsible growth, job creation and neighborhood safety. She particularly emphasized her ability to bring "diverse educational and employment opportunities" to the district while preserving its most essential attributes.

District 2 includes areas of Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College and Tallahassee International Airport, stretching west from these campuses to Lake Talquin. The district also includes 32304, which as been dubbed the poorest ZIP code in the state.

Throughout the campaign, Crow, 29, and Caban's party affiliations and social media were examined under a microscope.

Crow, a Republican, works for Hammerhead Communications, a public-relations firm owned by Skip Foster, former Tallahassee Democrat publisher.

In a candidate forum, Crow suggested Caban's party affiliation change last year to Democrat was a political tactic to improve his chances of obtaining a commission seat.

Caban, 30, pointed to what he called "far-right extremist" Twitter posts Crow liked in 2020, including one urging people to ignore pandemic lockdown orders and another calling COVID “the most ridiculous scam in the world.”

But Caban found himself on the defensive for contributions he donated to the campaign of Adam Laxalt, a Republican from Nevada running in a closely watched U.S. Senate contest that could determine control of the chamber.

In May, Caban donated $2,900 to Laxalt, who also served as state chairman of former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign. Caban's contributions were also sent months after he switched from a registered Republican to a Democrat.

Caban grew up in Ocala and moved to District 2 in 2011.

