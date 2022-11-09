ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 U.S. Senate, House winners

-- Here are the election results for U.S. Senate and all eight U.S. House seats in Maryland in the first election since redistricting. Don't see Senate/House election results & maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. A rematch between U.S....
MARYLAND STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans.With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated what he called a "good day for democracy." Among the victories he celebrated is the winner of Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, flipping the commonwealth's open Senate seat from Republican to Democrat. "Democrats had a strong night," Biden said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's...
GEORGIA STATE
WITF

Republican Scott Perry faces Democrat Shamaine Daniels in race for U.S. Congressional 10th District

The district serves people in Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties. On Nov. 8, voters will decide who will represent Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Scott Perry, whose role in former President Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss has drawn interest from the House January 6th committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack, has served five terms. Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels sits on Harrisburg’s city council.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races

Several polls show Democrats have a slight lead in Pennsylvania's Senate and gubernatorial races. Oprah gave a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, endorsing him over his Republican opponent and her former friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Plus, President Biden and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in Philadelphia in a final push before Election Day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Weijia Jiang to discuss.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm election results do not change Trump Nov. 15 announcement plans, sources say

Former President Donald Trump does not plan to change the date of a Nov. 15 announcement despite the results of the midterm elections, sources close to Trump said. The sources said chatter that the Republican Party's performance was tied specifically to Trump is cheap and that his political advisers believe the media is trying to raise the profile of re-elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WOLF

Track the balance of power in Congress here as results are announced

WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Desk is keeping tabs on the key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. for the next two years. There are 50 competitive races in the House. Democrats must win at least 37 of those seats to maintain control. Republicans must win at least 14 of those seats to gain control.
WASHINGTON STATE

