Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live
View live results for the 2022 United States Senate and House elections. First polls close at 4 p.m. PT.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Midnight model shows GOP barely winning control of House
Laughing matter: Midnight projection shows GOP barely winning control of House. NBC News is projecting Republicans will secure the majority in the House by one seat but left the door open for Democrats to hold on to their majority. The projection just before midnight was Republicans with 219 seats and...
2022 Indiana election results: Here's who won Indiana's 9 US House seats
Indiana Republicans kept their current seven U.S. House District seats Tuesday but fell short in their push to pick up an eighth. That means Hoosiers will continue to have two Democratic representatives in Washington. ...
Midterm election over: Here’s a recap
It's Election Day! FOX 8 crews are across Northeast Ohio covering the candidates and watching the polls to bring you the latest information on the future of our country.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 U.S. Senate, House winners
-- Here are the election results for U.S. Senate and all eight U.S. House seats in Maryland in the first election since redistricting. Don't see Senate/House election results & maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. A rematch between U.S....
Kelly on way to seventh term as GOP aims to regain control of U.S. House
BUTLER — Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly toppled Democratic challenger Dan Pastore in the 16th District to win a seventh term to the U.S. House of Representatives and help push the GOP closer to regaining control of the chamber. Kelly was leading Pastore with about 60% of the vote,...
Live Results: Pennsylvania votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here's a breakdown of numbers so far.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans.With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated what he called a "good day for democracy." Among the victories he celebrated is the winner of Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, flipping the commonwealth's open Senate seat from Republican to Democrat. "Democrats had a strong night," Biden said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's...
California election results: House races swinging toward Democrats
In four of the five races that saw updates Wednesday, the Democrats slightly improved their margins.
Republican Scott Perry faces Democrat Shamaine Daniels in race for U.S. Congressional 10th District
The district serves people in Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties. On Nov. 8, voters will decide who will represent Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Scott Perry, whose role in former President Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss has drawn interest from the House January 6th committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack, has served five terms. Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels sits on Harrisburg’s city council.
Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers. Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while...
Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races
Several polls show Democrats have a slight lead in Pennsylvania's Senate and gubernatorial races. Oprah gave a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, endorsing him over his Republican opponent and her former friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Plus, President Biden and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in Philadelphia in a final push before Election Day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Weijia Jiang to discuss.
Midterm election results do not change Trump Nov. 15 announcement plans, sources say
Former President Donald Trump does not plan to change the date of a Nov. 15 announcement despite the results of the midterm elections, sources close to Trump said. The sources said chatter that the Republican Party's performance was tied specifically to Trump is cheap and that his political advisers believe the media is trying to raise the profile of re-elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Three top takeaways from 2022 midterm elections
Americans need to keep the midterm election results in perspective. Already, three major takeaways are in view and the Biden administration's path for the next two years has changed.
WOLF
Track the balance of power in Congress here as results are announced
WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Desk is keeping tabs on the key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. for the next two years. There are 50 competitive races in the House. Democrats must win at least 37 of those seats to maintain control. Republicans must win at least 14 of those seats to gain control.
WFMZ-TV Online
Election 2022: Republicans keep Pennsylvania Senate; House too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory. In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa...
