Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police reportedly increasing surveillance after report of serial prowler

COLUMBIA — After disclosing its investigation into an alleged serial prowler, the Columbia Police Department is reportedly increasing its surveillance around south-side Columbia apartment complexes, according to one apartment property manager. On Tuesday, CPD reported several occurrences of break-ins, burglaries, and other suspicious incidents that police believe to be...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

COVID booster shot clinic Tuesday in Ashland

Boone County health officials announced a COVID vaccine clinic. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) clinic will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone County Elementary School, 809 Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland. The clinic offers the bivalent...
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire at self-storage building in Mexico leaves 17 units damaged

Mexico, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Public Safety responded to a fire early Tuesday morning at a self-storage building. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of S. Clark Street at 4:09 a.m. When arriving on scene, crews found flames coming from the west side of the building. The fire was extinguished but 17 storage units and their The post Fire at self-storage building in Mexico leaves 17 units damaged appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City intersection closed for concrete repairs

The City of Jefferson announced the intersection of Wildwood Drive and West Edgewood Drive will be closed starting Wednesday. Construction crews will do concrete repairs at the intersection. The intersection will be closed until December 2. There will be detour signs in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

