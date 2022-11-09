Read full article on original website
Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police reportedly increasing surveillance after report of serial prowler
COLUMBIA — After disclosing its investigation into an alleged serial prowler, the Columbia Police Department is reportedly increasing its surveillance around south-side Columbia apartment complexes, according to one apartment property manager. On Tuesday, CPD reported several occurrences of break-ins, burglaries, and other suspicious incidents that police believe to be...
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police ask for help finding missing man
The Columbia Police Department is asking for help to find a person last seen nearly a month ago. The post Columbia police ask for help finding missing man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
DWI charges brought against Callaway County Sheriff after October arrest
MOBERLY — Randolph County prosecutors have formally charged Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism with two misdemeanor charges after an arrest last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence. KRCG 13 broke the story in October of Chism's arrest, though no charges had been officially brought forward until...
krcgtv.com
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault
A man accused of pistol-whipping another person after his mother shot a separate victim was arrested Tuesday morning. The post Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing
The man who shot two people dead late Saturday in northeast Columbia spared his infant child, according to documents filed in court. The post Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
abc17news.com
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
krcgtv.com
COVID booster shot clinic Tuesday in Ashland
Boone County health officials announced a COVID vaccine clinic. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) clinic will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone County Elementary School, 809 Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland. The clinic offers the bivalent...
Fire at self-storage building in Mexico leaves 17 units damaged
Mexico, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Public Safety responded to a fire early Tuesday morning at a self-storage building. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of S. Clark Street at 4:09 a.m. When arriving on scene, crews found flames coming from the west side of the building. The fire was extinguished but 17 storage units and their The post Fire at self-storage building in Mexico leaves 17 units damaged appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City intersection closed for concrete repairs
The City of Jefferson announced the intersection of Wildwood Drive and West Edgewood Drive will be closed starting Wednesday. Construction crews will do concrete repairs at the intersection. The intersection will be closed until December 2. There will be detour signs in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the...
krcgtv.com
Quatavia Givens defense attorneys filed new motions at the Cole County Courthouse
Jefferson City — The attorneys for Quatavia Givens, the woman charged with murdering four-year-old Darnell Gray in 2018 filed a few motions in court that sparked pushback from prosecutors. The public defenders for Givens requested for third parties to submit documentation related to the case but not share the...
